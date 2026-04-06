Nellis AFB welcomes foster kids for Airman for a Day tour

Photo By Airman 1st Class Heather Amador Paulino | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Tom Sweeney, left, a weapons load team chief, and Staff Sgt. Abraham Adams, right, a weapons load crew member, both assigned to the 355th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, demonstrates the HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter’s mounted weapons to a foster teen at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, April 3, 2026. The 857th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron hosted a tour that brought together 19 foster teens and three care workers from local agencies, including Specialized Alternatives for Families and Youth of Nevada and Clark County Department of Family Services. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Heather Amador) see less | View Image Page

NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, Nev. — The 857th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron hosted “Airman for a Day,” a base tour for foster teens from the Las Vegas area at Nellis Air Force Base, April 3. The event aimed to inspire youth ages 14 to 17 by exposing them to Air Force careers, culture and opportunities while fostering a sense of community and possibility.

The tour brought together 19 foster teens and three care workers from local agencies, including Specialized Alternatives for Families and Youth of Nevada and Clark County Foster Care.

Throughout the day, participants experienced a range of mission sets across the base, with visits to the 57th MXG M1 engine back shop and the 99th Security Forces Squadron military working dog section. The event also featured a lunch session with an Air Force recruiter, where the participants asked questions and learned more about potential career paths and mentorship opportunities. The tour concluded with a visit to the U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, the Thunderbirds.

“What inspired me the most was showing them that the Air Force is a real opportunity for a career,” said Tech. Sgt. Tony Darden, the event organizer. “If I can make a change in even one teenager’s future path, or give them an experience they remember and build on, then that’s meaningful. It doesn’t matter where you come from, but what you make out of it.”

Beyond career exposure, the event highlighted the Air Force’s role in community engagement and mentorship, Darden said, noting that access to military installations and career pathways can be limited for many foster teens, making opportunities like this especially impactful during a critical stage of development.

“I feel like the Air Force is a good opportunity for me in the future, and seeing the helicopters has made me excited about my future possibilities,” said a foster teen from the Specialized Alternatives for Families and Youth of Nevada organization.

The event connected Airmen with local youth and helped reinforce a sense of purpose among service members. Darden emphasized that showcasing daily mission sets to a new audience can reignite pride and remind Airmen of the broader impact of their work.

He added that initiatives like “Airman for a Day” demonstrate how individual service members can make a lasting difference beyond their primary duties.

“Anybody can do something like this,” Darden said. “It just takes initiative, reaching out, building connections and putting something together. If more Airmen get involved, we can continue creating opportunities like this and expand the impact across the community.”

As Nellis continues to engage with the local community, events like “Airman for a Day” introduce foster teens to Air Force missions and career opportunities while connecting service members with the community they serve.