Power Moves: ONR to Host Innovation Industry Day Event on May 14

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To build new partnerships and develop accelerated warfighter capabilities, the Office of Naval Research (ONR) will host an Innovation Industry Day (I2D) — focusing on the command’s Power & Energy portfolio — on Thursday, May 14, at its headquarters in Arlington, Virginia.

This event — which will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. — kicks off a series of Innovation Industry Days that will spotlight science and technology (S&T) topics throughout 2026. The I2D is open to technical representatives from industry seeking to do business with ONR.

More information can be found at https://www.onlineregistrationcenter.com/I2DPowerandEnergy. Space will be limited.

“Innovation Industry Days present an excellent opportunity to collaborate with industry and discuss the Navy and Marine Corps’ most pressing research needs and challenges,” said Chief of Naval Research Dr. Rachel Riley. “This sharing of knowledge will empower us to continue to shape the future, overcome hurdles and deliver dominant warfighting capabilities to the fleet and force.”

At the May 14 event, the ONR Power & Energy Focus Area Lead will speak about S&T challenges projected over the next 15 years. ONR seeks to engage non-traditional, commercial and innovative partners interested in addressing the Department of the Navy’s future power and energy needs.

Discussions will center on key research areas, including energy storage; power generation; thermal management; and power distribution, control and resilience.

The primary goal of the I2D is to solicit direct feedback from industry. Insights gathered will directly inform future S&T opportunities, with the aim of encouraging subsequent white paper submissions for fiscal year 2027 consideration.

Pre-registration is required for all attendees. On-site registrations will not be permitted. Registration closes on Friday, May 1.

To register or learn more details about the Innovation Industry Day, visit https://www.onlineregistrationcenter.com/I2DPowerandEnergy.