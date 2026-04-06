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    S4S Commander: Space is ‘First Through the Door’ in Joint Operations

    S4S first sergeant speaks to staff during S4S all call.

    Photo By David Dozoretz | U.S. Space Force Master Sgt. Vincent K. Spahr, right, first sergeant for U.S. Space...... read more read more

    UNITED STATES

    04.07.2026

    Courtesy Story

    Space Forces Space

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif.–U.S. Space Force Lt. Gen. Dennis Bythewood, commander of U.S. Space Forces–Space (S4S), led an all-call with local command members and staff March 27, 2026, underscoring the critical role space plays in modern warfare.

    “Space and cyber are often the first through the door,” Bythewood said, reinforcing the unit’s warfighting mission and the indispensable role its capabilities play in joint operations worldwide.

    Bythewood, who also serves as the Combined Joint Force Space Component Commander, opened by recognizing the command’s contributions to global operations. As the Space Force’s primary operational command and service component to U.S. Space Command, S4S presents combat-ready space forces to combatant commanders worldwide, delivering capabilities they depend on, including missile warning, satellite communications, and support to long-range precision fires.

    “Without those capabilities, none of the other things happen,” Bythewood said. “We wouldn’t have forward reach for communications, we wouldn’t be executing long-range fires, and we wouldn’t be providing missile warning for our forces.”

    He emphasized these effects are foundational to success in a contested environment and noted growing recognition for the team’s impact across the joint force.

    Ensuring the force delivering these effects remains ready was another key theme of the event. Pivoting from mission to people, Master Sgt. Vincent Spahr, S4S first sergeant, highlighted initiatives aimed at strengthening readiness, including updates to fitness standards reflecting the Space Force’s divergence from the Air Force program, and encouraged members to complete testing requirements early.

    Spahr also highlighted the Guardian Resilience Team and other on-base resources available to help personnel manage stress and maintain readiness.

    This commitment to the force was further reinforced by Chief Master Sgt. Tina Timmerman, S4S command senior enlisted leader, who outlined updates to the command’s awards program. The revised instruction is designed to increase transparency and ensure equitable recognition for the contributions of every Guardian and Airman across the command.

    Bythewood closed by emphasizing the direct link between supporting personnel and sustaining the mission.

    “Each one of us plays a role in this team,” he said. “Making sure our people feel valued and supported is how we sustain the mission over time."

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2026
    Date Posted: 04.07.2026 13:06
    Story ID: 562168
    Location: US
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 0

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    CONNECTED MEDIA

    LTG Bythewood, commander of U.S. Space Forces-Space and Combined Joint Force Space Component Commander, holds March 2026 S4S All Call
    S4S first sergeant speaks to staff during S4S all call.
    LTG Bythewood, commander of U.S. Space Forces-Space and Combined Joint Force Space Component Commander, holds March 2026 S4S All Call

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