Photo By Alfred Tripolone | Lt. Col. Gregory Kozlowski says that while Natick Soldier Systems Center may be small...... read more read more Photo By Alfred Tripolone | Lt. Col. Gregory Kozlowski says that while Natick Soldier Systems Center may be small in size, its impact across the joint force is significant, enabling the research and capabilities that enhance service member readiness and survivability worldwide. Reflecting on his first nine months in command, he emphasized building a sustainable workforce, fostering transparency and community, and strengthening the garrison’s role as the foundation that supports mission success. see less | View Image Page

Kozlowski Reflects on the Seasons of NSSC and Its Future Your browser does not support the audio element.

Nearly nine months into his command at U.S. Army Garrison Natick, Lt. Col. Gregory Kozlowski says the installation continues to surprise him, not for its size, but for its outsized impact.

“What stands out the most is just the absolute amazing things that go on across the base,” Kozlowski said. “From what the garrison handles, which is unlike anything I’ve experienced in the Army, to what the mission partners do with the research, I find it all fascinating and how it comes together.”

When Kozlowski first arrived at Natick Soldier Systems Center, his initial impression was blunt.

“My initial impression was, ‘Damn, it’s small,’” he said. “But it really has evolved. It’s about 78 acres of extremely dedicated and beneficial work going on.”

That contrast, a relatively small footprint paired with a far-reaching mission, has become one of the defining themes of his time in command. Located in a suburban setting, Natick lacks the scale and visibility of many traditional Army installations, yet its contributions extend across the entire joint force.

“For 19 years, I didn’t really know Natick existed,” Kozlowski said. “Even when I started looking into it before coming here, I didn’t understand the depth of the mission, everything from the uniform I’m wearing to the body armor that has saved my life in combat was developed here.”

That realization has reinforced what Kozlowski now sees as the installation’s central role: enabling readiness and survivability for service members around the world.

“Every Soldier, Sailor, Marine, Airman, Guardian and Coast Guardsman is more survivable and more capable because of the work done here,” he said. “When you really look at the impact, it’s astounding.”

As garrison commander, Kozlowski’s focus is not on the research itself, but on the infrastructure and support systems that make that work possible.

“The garrison is that foundational enabling support,” he said. “Everything we do ensures that the mission partners can do what they do. Without that, none of it happens.”

That sense of responsibility has shaped his leadership philosophy, which he describes through what he calls the “five Cs”: competent, calm, confident, compassionate and cool, or more simply, relatable.

“A leader has to understand what their people do, maintain a steady presence, and communicate effectively,” Kozlowski said. “And if people don’t find you approachable, it limits your ability to influence as a leader.”

At Natick, where the workforce is overwhelmingly civilian, that approach has been especially important. Kozlowski has led through a period marked by uncertainty, including hiring constraints and workforce restructuring, placing an emphasis on transparency and adaptability.

“I ask for transparency, and I give it as much as I can,” he said. “What we know to be true today is what we act on, and sometimes that changes. That’s not to jerk people around. It’s because the environment changes.”

He emphasized that maintaining momentum, even when conditions shift, is key to sustaining progress.

“Forward motion is still forward motion,” he said. “Most of the time, it’s small adjustments, not a complete reset.”

Since taking command, Kozlowski said his top priority has been ensuring the garrison workforce is structured for long-term success. Staffing reductions and hiring limitations have required a deliberate and persistent approach to rebuilding capacity.

“The biggest priority has been determining what right looks like for the long term and then messaging that to higher headquarters,” he said. “We need to get back to a sustainable workforce.”

That effort has already yielded results. Kozlowski pointed to successful exception-to-policy approvals, allowing critical hiring actions despite broader restrictions, as a reflection of the team’s effectiveness.

“The quality and speed with which the team produces these justifications has really set the standard,” he said. “We’ve gotten approvals where others haven’t because the work is strong.”

Looking ahead, Kozlowski said his priorities remain focused on both people and community.

“Success is a sustainable workforce and an increased sense of community across the installation,” he said. “We want to see higher morale and more participation in what we offer.”

Efforts are underway to expand Morale, Welfare and Recreation programming and strengthen ties with surrounding communities in Natick, Framingham and the broader MetroWest region.

“We’ve heard the desire for more community engagement, both internal and external,” Kozlowski said. “We’re acting on that.”

For Kozlowski, the assignment represents a departure from previous roles, which included time in infantry and special operations units. Yet he said the underlying motivation remains the same.

“I’ve always wanted to serve in some capacity,” he said. “Everyone deserves a safe country to live in, and this is one way I can contribute to that.”

What has kept him engaged over nearly two decades of service, he added, is both the mission and the people.

“It’s interesting, it’s fun, and there are great people to interact with,” Kozlowski said. “Seeing the value of what we do, that’s what keeps me going.”

Outside of work, Kozlowski and his family have begun to embrace the rhythms of New England life, from fall apple picking to winter skiing, with plans to explore more as the seasons change.

“We’ve really enjoyed all of it,” he said. “Each season brings something different.”

As he reflects on his first nine months in command, Kozlowski said one thing has become clear: while Natick may be easy to miss from the outside, its impact is felt far beyond its footprint.

“It’s easy to take for granted,” he said. “But when you step back and look at it, Natick touches everything.”