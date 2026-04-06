Photo By Alfred Tripolone | Natick Soldier Systems Center has welcomed Dr. Peter Craig as director of Family,...... read more read more Photo By Alfred Tripolone | Natick Soldier Systems Center has welcomed Dr. Peter Craig as director of Family, Morale, Welfare and Recreation, bringing more than 26 years of Department of Defense experience and a strong background in hospitality and MWR programs. He aims to build on the garrison’s strong culture by emphasizing adaptability, customer feedback and continuous improvement to ensure programs remain relevant, effective and supportive of the community. see less | View Image Page

Natick Soldier Systems Center Welcomes Dr. Peter Craig to the Team Your browser does not support the audio element.

Natick Soldier Systems Center is pleased to welcome Dr. Peter Craig as the new director of Family, Morale, Welfare and Recreation. Bringing more than 26 years of experience as a Department of Defense civilian, Craig joins the team with a deep background in hospitality and a career spanning multiple garrisons, regional staffs and Headquarters, Installation Management Command MWR.

Craig’s path to Army service began in the private sector, where he worked on an Army lodging project in the late 1990s. What started as a contractor role quickly evolved into a long-term commitment.

“My name is Peter Craig. I have a hospitality background and have worked as a DoD civilian for over 26 years across various MWR programs and commands around the world.”

“An Army lodging program manager expressed interest in me joining her team to lend more commercial hotel experience to their program.”

That blend of commercial hospitality experience and decades of Army service has shaped his approach to MWR programs. Throughout his career, Craig has built a reputation for leveraging relationships and experience at every level to drive results and improve programs.

“I have been able to successfully leverage my experience, exposure and relationships at all levels to help me drive MWR programs at Natick.”

Craig’s first impressions of the garrison have been overwhelmingly positive, particularly when it comes to the people and culture already in place.

“So far, I am genuinely pleased to see the camaraderie and pure gratitude the garrison staff has for each other.”

He recognizes the strength of existing relationships and sees opportunity in building on that foundation.

“I realize I am walking into several well-established relationships, and I hope I can integrate effectively to help MWR progress positively.”

As he steps into the role, Craig is clear about his priorities and long-term outlook.

“Like every assignment, I always intend to leave the garrison and MWR programs better than when I found them.”

That commitment includes a willingness to challenge the status quo and keep programs aligned with evolving customer expectations.

“Across MWR, we sometimes get stagnant in what we offer, forgetting that the world outside the gate is changing, and we need to stay current.”

“Equally, we need to listen to our customers to make sure we are offering what they want, moving away from what the ‘we think we know what they want’ mentality that tends to cripple MWR program effectiveness.”

Craig describes his leadership style as situational, adaptable to both the mission and the people involved, particularly in a smaller, collaborative environment like Natick.

“I see myself as a situational leader, where different situations as well as different team members require different approaches.”

“There is no single style that will work for everyone.”

That approach translates into a participative leadership style built on communication, trust and shared responsibility.

“Being a small team, we must actively communicate and collaborate as we rely more on each other’s participation and success in supporting MWR programs and garrison expectations.”

At the core of his leadership philosophy are four guiding principles.

“I try to keep it simple: honesty, transparency, authentic and adaptable.”

Craig also emphasizes the importance of feedback, flexibility and continuous improvement, encouraging openness to new ideas and approaches.

“I attempt to keep an open mind to negative feedback and criticism for programs being offered, always keeping in mind that there are other ways to accomplish the goal.”

“The ‘that’s the way we have always done it’ approach should never be the only approach.”

Outside of work, Craig brings the same sense of balance and perspective to his personal life. An active participant in sports, he enjoys skiing, golf and running, currently preparing for his fourth half-marathon, while also valuing time to relax and recharge.

Looking ahead, Craig is focused on strengthening the connection between FMWR and the Natick community while ensuring programs remain relevant and impactful.

“FMWR exists to provide services, programs and activities that directly support readiness across all authorized users.”

“We will be curious what our customers desire that they cannot readily access off-post, as we try not to duplicate services with the community.”

His vision is grounded in responsiveness, adaptability and a commitment to delivering meaningful programs that meet the needs of the community.

“I hope FMWR continues to provide the programs and services our customers desire, and they continue to seek us out as an alternative source of recreation and support.”

As Craig settles into his new role, his experience, adaptability and people-first mindset position him well to build on the strong foundation already in place at Natick.