Sexual Assault Response Coordinator brings deployment experience and strengthened commitment to SHARP program Your browser does not support the audio element.

Back from deployment and refocused on the mission, Natick Soldier Systems Center’s Sexual Assault Response Coordinator is returning with renewed energy, expanded experience and a clear message for the community: prevention starts with people.



Elaine Andrew is back at NSSC following a deployment to Saudi Arabia, where she continued supporting service members while helping strengthen Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention programs in a complex, multinational environment.



“Being back at Natick Soldier Systems Center overall feels great,” Andrew said.



Andrew has served as both a victim advocate and SARC in uniform and as a Department of Defense civilian. In her role, she acts as a 24/7 point of contact for individuals affected by sexual harassment or assault, ensuring they receive coordinated care and access to medical, legal and counseling resources.



“I serve as the 24/7 point of contact for victims … coordinating immediate and long-term care,” she said. “My office provides a safe space for clients to ask questions, discuss concerns, or simply talk if needed.”



At its core, Andrew said, the SHARP program is about restoring control to individuals navigating difficult situations.



“I do not make decisions for them; rather, I sit with them and listen for as long as it takes,” she said. “I assure them that they are in the driver’s seat … The program is centered around the client, helping them regain control of their life and empowering them to take back their power.”



During her deployment, Andrew managed SHARP efforts across multiple units throughout Saudi Arabia, coordinating with military commands, investigators, medical professionals and legal teams. She also trained leaders to deliver SHARP education across the force.



“I traveled to various locations to speak with soldiers and educate them about the program,” she said. “I trained over 40 leaders through the Train the Trainer program.”



Her work also included collaboration with Air Force counterparts, expanding awareness of SHARP and Sexual Assault Prevention and Response programs across services.



“Working with the Air Force … was an exciting adventure,” Andrew said.



Those experiences, she said, strengthened her perspective and commitment to prevention.



“Enough is enough, let’s get proactive,” Andrew said. “It’s much easier to speak up and stop harassment and assault before they happen than it is to try and put someone’s life back together afterward.”



Back at NSSC, Andrew is focused on reconnecting with the workforce, strengthening awareness and ensuring the community understands both the support available and their role in prevention.



“My priorities … are to get out and reconnect with the people of Natick, letting them know I am back and that I am here for them,” she said.



She also emphasized the importance of building a unified environment grounded in accountability and trust.



“I want to create an environment that fosters unity,” Andrew said. “It is important to me that everyone knows their leadership maintains a strong stance on zero tolerance for sexual harassment and sexual assault within our workforce.”



Her approach is rooted in transparency and the Army values she brings to every interaction.



“My goal is simply to help people and provide the service I am trained to offer, with sincerity and integrity,” she said.



Ultimately, Andrew wants the NSSC community to know that support is always within reach.



“We care, and you are not alone,” she said.