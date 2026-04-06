Fort Knox Leisure Travel Services offers convenient travel planning

Photo By Savannah Baird | A Fort Knox Leisure Travel Services graphic showcases the office motto, “You dream it. We book it.” (Photo provided by Fort Knox Leisure Travel Services) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Savannah Baird | A Fort Knox Leisure Travel Services graphic showcases the office motto, “You dream...... read more read more

Fort Knox, Ky. — Installation Leisure Travel Services officials work to offer comprehensive, personalized vacation planning with the motto: “You dream it. We book it.”

From full-service international travel planning to friendly walk-in ticket purchasing, Fort Knox Leisure Travel Services business manager Tami Delaney says they have what travelers want.

“Our staff provides expert guidance and personalized support at every step in the travel booking process,” she said, “giving patrons a smoother, safer and far more rewarding vacation experience than planning on their own.”

Delaney reminds those looking to save time and money on their vacation to take advantage of LTS offerings sooner rather than later in the planning process.

“We specialize in travel and we're good at what we do,” said Delaney. “The earlier a patron sets an appointment the better because it will allow us to do the heavy lifting and provide them with peace of mind while making vacation plans.”

Services offered include:

Full‑service international travel planning – Patrons get dedicated, end-to end overseas travel planning with a full‑service travel agent. This includes accommodation booking for cruises, overseas resorts and hotels, airline tickets and car rentals. In person, consultations and bookings are available by appointment only.

Disney & Universal Studios vacation package planning – The office has two theme park travel specialists dedicated to planning vacations to Disney and Universal Studios. These specialists will assist clients in creating a tailored vacation bundle using seasonal promotions and best price packages. This service is available on a walk-in basis.

Local fun & regional adventures – Tickets to local and regional attractions, like plays, museums and more, can be purchased through Leisure Travel on a walk-in basis. Same-day purchasing allows individuals to purchase tickets anytime during office hours of operation: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

In addition to regular attractions, interested individuals can enter a raffle to win the chance to purchase two 152nd Kentucky Derby tickets.

“We want to make sure that everybody gets a fair chance at the limited number of tickets we have available,” said Delaney. “So, we are raffling a chance to buy.”

To register for the raffle, individuals must sign up at the Leisure Travel Services office, located at 1053 Spearhead Division Avenue. Raffle registration opened March 30 and will close April 17. Raffle winners will be drawn April 17 during Right Arm Night at Saber & Quill Catering and Conference Center at 5:30 p.m. Registered individuals must be present during the event to acknowledge their intent to purchase tickets.

Tickets to the 152nd Kentucky Oaks are also available for purchase.

Editor’s note: More details on the raffle can be found on the Fort Knox Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation 152nd Kentucky Derby Ticket Raffle and Kentucky Oaks Tickets https://knox.armymwr.com/happenings/152nd-kentucky-derby-ticket-raffle-and-kentucky-oaks-tickets.

Delaney said tickets for Holiday World and the Louisville Bats will also be available for purchase soon.

Leisure Travel Services are free and available to all service members and their Families as well as Department of War civilians and contractors. For questions or to book an appointment, call 502-624-5030 during office hours.

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