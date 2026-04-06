Kadena youth athletes make a splash during swim meet cultural exchange

Photo By Senior Airman Erin Currie | Youth athletes from local schools compete with the Kadena Whale Shark Swim Team during the U.S. - Ryukyu Friendship Swimming Time Trial Meet at Mawashi High School, Japan, March 21, 2026. Okinawan and American youth athletes had a chance to learn more about each other’s cultures while also pushing their athletic capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erin Currie) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Senior Airman Erin Currie | Youth athletes from local schools compete with the Kadena Whale Shark Swim Team during...... read more read more

Student athletes from the Kadena Whale Sharks Swim Team competed with Okinawan students representing eight local schools during the U.S. - Ryukyu Friendship Swimming time trial, at Mawashi High School, Japan, March 21, 2026.

The event marked the first time that students from Kadena participated in a joint swim meet with local athletes, fostering an environment for sportsmanship in the community. During the meet, students were integrated into two multi-school teams, then competed in 20 events, including four-member relays, 50 meter races and 100 meter races.

"This is a significant opportunity for the students,” said Arata Sato, Okinawa Swimming Federation chairperson. “This event will be a good first step toward future engagements.”

For the Whale Sharks, the meet was about more than just pushing limits and fast times in the pool, this was a chance to learn more about the community and culture they are growing up around.

“We wanted to participate in this meet to get out into the local community, and it’s been an incredibly rewarding experience for our students," said Cleveland Brown, Whale Sharks Swim Team coach. “I’m proud that the kids had the opportunity to represent Kadena and act as ambassadors in the community, and events like these open the doors to more meets in the future.”

Events like this one help to provide a deeper mutual understanding through cultural exchange among Japanese and American students, and continue to strengthen the U.S.-Japanese partnership.