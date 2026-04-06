Gear up, ride safe: JBER motorcycle season approaches

As Alaska prepares for the summer, a familiar sound is slowly returning to the roads of Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson – the hum of maintenance as riders inspect, tune and prepare their motorcycles, signaling the start of the riding season.

While many riders are gearing up to get back on the road, the roads on JBER must be clear and dry.

“[Riding of] motorcycles is not authorized on JBER until road conditions are declared green,” said Vernon Lucas, JBER director of safety. “That designation reflects a joint assessment of weather and road hazards, including ice, gravel and debris.”

During Alaska’s long winters, snow removal teams use sand to improve traction on icy roads. As temperatures warm and ice begins to break up, that sand can remain on roadways, creating additional hazards. The changing conditions also lead to increased wildlife activity during the spring and early summer months.

“Wildlife do not know the meaning of ‘right of way’ and may unexpectedly cross roadways,” Lucas said. “Be vigilant in high-wildlife areas, reduce speed and give them space to move.”

Lucas emphasized riders must use sound judgment and common sense when determining if road conditions are safe for riding off the installation.

For Air Force service members who ride, both on and off base, and Department of War civilians whose duties require motorcycle use, several steps must be completed before riding on base. At the start of the season, riders must identify themselves with their chain of command and unit motorcycle safety representatives or mentors, and complete motorcycle safety training.

Service members from other branches are required to work through their respective motorcycle safety representatives to ensure compliance with their service’s requirements.

“Air Force members have to create a Motorcycle Unit Safety Tracking Tool account and identify themselves as riders,” said U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Chester Hornberger, 3rd Munitions Squadron senior munitions inspector and Motorcycle Safety Foundation RiderCoach. “All motorcycle training and required briefings are tracked through the system.”

New riders must complete a Basic Rider Course, while those needing intermediate or refresher training may take either Level II or III, such as the Basic Rider Course 2 or Advanced Rider Course.

The MSF’s Rider Mentor Program, introduced this year, is currently being tested at selected military installations. Once fully implemented, the program will be incorporated into official training, pairing less experienced riders with seasoned mentors to help build confidence and refine riding skills. It will also offer an alternative way to complete Level II and Level III training.

John McLaughlin, Department of the Air Force motorcycle safety program manager, explained that the RMP is intended to reduce training costs for both riders and instructors, making training more accessible while increasing the number of trainers and opportunities.

“Paired with mentors, riders will go beyond just training and gain more experience to make better decisions when riding,” said McLaughlin.

At JBER, the program is in its early stages. Still, as it continues to develop, riders interested in becoming mentors can be vetted and given the appropriate rights in the Motorcycle Unit Safety Tracking Tool to conduct training, Hornberger said.

“Before the mentor program, riders would have to attend an MSF course to complete Level III training,” added Hornberger. “[In the near future] mentors can conduct a mentor ride, which will include DoW-approved refresher training that satisfies the Level II and Level III requirements at no additional cost to the [military].”

Hornberger emphasized that when RMP is fully operational, it will help riders connect with more riders across the base, improving cohesiveness and encouraging safer riding.

From a safety perspective, officials stress that exceeding riders’ skill level is a common risk that can be mitigated by following safety procedures, helping riders avoid accidents and stay safe.

“Riding beyond your skill level is one of the biggest mistakes riders make,” Hornberger said. “Anyone can jump on a bike and go fast, but those lacking the technical skills will quickly find themselves in a world of hurt if they need to make emergency decisions.”

When it comes to mixing alcohol and motorcycles, Hornberger has one message: “Do. Not. Drink. And. Ride. Period. Absolutely the worst decision any rider can make.”

He also said riders should anticipate others’ driving behavior, know escape routes, constantly assess and manage risk and make good decisions.

As the weather warms up, the JBER Safety Office encourages riders to prioritize safety by wearing the required protective equipment, conducting pre-ride inspections and taking advantage of available training opportunities to ensure a safe riding season for everyone.