My DCMA Deployment: Cheryl Rox, contract administrator

CAMP ARIFJAN, Kuwait–My DCMA Deploymentshowcasesthe Defense Contract Management Agency’s experienced and dedicated workforce and highlights what being a part of the Contingency Response Force, or CRF, means to them. TodayCheryl Rox shares herstory.

My name isCheryl Rox, and I joined DCMA as a contract administrator in 2020.Previously, IworkedtheFederal Emergency Management Agency,known as FEMA,and when not deployedassistingwith disaster relief,I worked as aregulatorycomplianceofficer for ahomehealthagency.Ilearnedabout the CRF program and became a volunteer throughthe program’srecruitmentwebsite.Coming from FEMA,I was used to deploying, primarily as adisastersurvivorassistant.

I was selected to deploy to Kuwait and have been here since June2025 with the408thContracting Support Brigade.My dutiesinclude serving assubject matterexpertin the closeout of complex,high-riskand aging contracts in contingency and deployed environments. While supporting ongoing operations, my job entailsreviewing legacy contract files, many of which span multiple fiscal years andcontainunresolved fundings, claims,or Wide Area Workflowsubmitteddocument issues. A significant part of my work involvesexamining these workflowinvoicestobuild detailed expenditure reports. These reportsgive a clearerpicture of the issues.

For this deployment, I entered as a contract administrator with a foundational level of experience. The intensity and complexity of the missionaccelerated my professional growth. Within six months, the hands-on demandforcontingency operations, complex closeoutsand multi-year contract issues transformed that baseline experience into deep subject matter expertise.The deploymenthasprovided an environment where I canuse problem-solvingskills, independentjudgementand continuous communication skills.

Myexperienceisn’tabout completing the mission;it’sabout rising to the challenge in one of the most complex environments imaginable as acontractadministrator. Policy changes and rapid changes demand flexibility and lots of patience.At home,DCMA processes are more structured and predictable–in theaterthe environment shifts constantly and priorities move overnight.

What we did yesterday might not apply the next day. You must be flexible. Moreover, you must be retaught through a contingency lens and sometimes that can be challenging. For example, Federal Acquisition Regulationclauses take on different weight in contingency operations.Closeoutsare influenced byredeployments, contractorevacuationsand funding shifts.Communication requires coordination across commands, timezonesand security channels.

The most challenging aspect of my job is learning to separate my traditional DCMA contracting experiences from the realities of operating in a contingency environment.Contractcloseout in theater requires navigating constantly evolving guidance to support themission requirement. This must be done while ensuring not to offend the host nation providing contractual supportwiththeircultural differences and belief systems.

DCMA exists to ensure that contract oversight and management is executed properly so that the warfighter receives what it paid for. Ourbehind-the-sceneswork supportsthat reality. As a mother of twoveterans,it’simportant to me to keep the mission going without sacrificing integrityso our militaryand Department of Waremployees return homesafely.

My DCMAcolleagues andleadership laid the foundations that allow me to confidentlyoperatein a continuously changing environment. Their professionalism set the standard I carried forward onto this mission. Moreover,they’vesentcare packages, weeklyemails,or texts to encourage and support me.None of this would be possible without them or my family.