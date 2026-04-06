DCMA springs forward with wellness initiative

Photo By Debra Watts | The three-phase campaign aims to reenergize the workforce and strengthen cross-division connections. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Debra Watts | The three-phase campaign aims to reenergize the workforce and strengthen...... read more read more

FORT LEE, Va.–Winter is officiallyover,butspringing back into actioncan be difficult after long months of cold weather,minimaldaylightand stressful environments.

In response to a recent agency-wideclimatesurvey,the Defense Contract Management Agency’sCARES Counciland Total Force Directorate WorkLife Program team are launching aSpringIntoMovementwellness initiative to help employees manage stress, boost morale and achieve other agency goals.

“Senior leadership has carefully reviewed the recentDefense Organizational Climate Surveyresults, andwe heard your concerns,” saidAir Force Chief Master Sgt. Babatunji Akande, DCMA’s senior enlisted advisorand CARES Councilco-chair.“Your feedback is essential, and it guides our efforts to create a workplace where every employee feels supported and equipped to perform at their best.Thiswellness initiativeisone way we can invest in you, your well-being, your sense of communityand your continued success.”

Melissa Burgess, the agency’sWorkLifeProgram manager, said the three-phase campaign runs fromApril 1 to June20 and starts with the Spring Into Movement Step Challenge, which encourages employees towalk and log at least 5K steps dailywith the flexibility to use authorized fitness time or their lunch period to meet step goals. Other major activities include theannual Walk to WellnessandaSummer Agency Day Picnic June18.

“SpringInto Movementoffersemployees a structured,yet flexible opportunity to participate in wellness activities that build momentum toward majoragency events,” said Burgess. “The campaignaims to fostera strong senseof community by encouraging participation across all divisions.Itstrengthens employee connection and supports a positive work environment through visibility, sharedprogressand friendly competition.”

According to Akande, the initiativedirectly supports DCMA’sgoals and priorities by promoting employee health, strengthening collaboration,and supportinga positivework environment.

“Wetrulyappreciate the hard workand dedication ourpeoplebring to the mission every day,” he said. “The CARES Council and WorkLife Program team remain dedicated partners inour workforce’swell-beingbyhelpingthemnavigate stress, build healthy habits and stay connected withtheircolleagues.” Burgess said DCMA employees are encouraged tosubmitphotos oftheir Spring Into Movement activitiestotheWorkLife & Wellness team at:mailto:dcma.lee.hq.mbx.tf-labor@mail.mil.

For more information anda schedule of all wellness activities, visit thehttps://dod365.sharepoint-mil.us/sites/DCMA-Teams-PH-TFL/SitePages/TFL-WorkLife-Program-Page.aspx(DCMA login required).

DCMA established the CARES CouncilSept. 14, 2021,with the missiontoopenly discuss, identify and implement strategic initiatives to eradicate the impactofsexual assault and harassment, workplace violence, other destructive behaviors and suicide upon the workforce and their families. Destructive behaviors are broadly defined as those inconsistent with the established DCMA Core ValuesofIntegrity, Serviceand Excellence.