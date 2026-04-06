Marine Corps Veteran Embraces First Winter Sports Clinic

Photo By 1st Lt. Bailey Breving | U.S. Marine Corps Veteran Joe Gibson gets fitted for his adaptive ski equipment at the...... read more read more Photo By 1st Lt. Bailey Breving | U.S. Marine Corps Veteran Joe Gibson gets fitted for his adaptive ski equipment at the National Disabled Veterans Winter Sports Clinic during the seating, prosthetic limb, and boot fitting session at Snowmass Village, Colorado, April 5, 2026. Veterans with severe disabilities can participate in alpine skiing by using special equipment, like sit-skis, that are adapted to their individual needs. The equipment is specially tailored to improve comfort, provide postural support, and maximize safety for the Veterans. (U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs photo by Emily Bell) see less | View Image Page

Gibson, who became paraplegic following a car accident nearly 16 years ago, is attending the [Winter Sports Clinic](https://www.wintersportsclinic.org/about) for the first time. Often referred to as “Miracles on a Mountainside,” Veterans from across the country gather to participate in adaptive winter sports and outdoor activities. Gibson first learned about the Winter Sports Clinic through the [Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center](https://www.va.gov/northeast-ohio-health-care/locations/louis-stokes-cleveland-department-of-veterans-affairs-medical-center/) where he receives his health care.



“I’m excited to ski a real mountain,” Gibson said when asked about the experience ahead. “I’ve done some skiing before, but always in Ohio.”



Veterans with severe disabilities can participate in alpine skiingby using special equipment, like sit-skis, that are adapted to their individual needs. The equipment is specially tailored to improve comfort, provide postural support, and maximize safety for the Veterans.



While Gibson has some familiarity with winter conditions, he was quick to point out the difference. Back home, ski runs are modest in size, with vertical drops ranging roughly 200 to 300 feet. In Colorado, the terrain presents an entirely new level of scale and excitement.



In addition to skiing, Gibson is also looking forward to trying fly fishing, another outdoor activity he regularly enjoys.



Though the Colorado mountain may be unfamiliar, Gibson isn’t going in alone. He’s been paired with a coach, Nicole Fear, who he’s worked with during previous ski events, and he expressed appreciation for her continued support.



“Thank you for all the help, it means a lot,” Gibson said.



With a positive outlook and a willingness to try something new, Gibson is ready to make the most of his first Winter Sports Clinic, one mountain at a time.



The National Disabled Veterans Winter Sports Clinic is the world leader in rehabilitation. Participating Veterans experience “Miracles on a Mountainside” as they are provided with training in adaptive Alpine and Nordic skiing, sled hockey, scuba diving, rock wall climbing and a number of other adaptive activities, sports and education. It is the largest rehabilitative event of its kind in the world