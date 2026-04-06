Military Children Thrive in Fort Buchanan’s Nurturing CYS Programs

Photo By Carlos Cuebas | Members of the local military community celebrated an After School Fest, Jan. 16 at the installation’s Child & Youth Services (CYS) Center, highlighting Puerto Rico’s rich cultural heritage while reinforcing family readiness. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Carlos Cuebas | Members of the local military community celebrated an After School Fest, Jan. 16 at...... read more read more

FORT BUCHANAN, Puerto Rico — As the Army celebrates the Month of the Military Child in April, Fort Buchanan showcases its high-quality Child and Youth Services (CYS) programs supporting warfighters and their families.

Department of War inspectors recently evaluated Fort Buchanan’s CYS programs conducting a series of rigorous, unannounced inspections for certification. They performed five comprehensive reviews: the Installation Multi-Disciplinary Team Inspection, Comprehensive Fire Inspection, Comprehensive Safety Inspection, Comprehensive Health and Sanitation Inspection, and Army Higher Headquarters Inspection.

Inspectors assessed all CYS facilities, including the Child Development Center, School Age Center, Youth Center, Parent Central Services, and CYS Sports programs. They reviewed 361 criteria in each program and awarded an overall score of 97%, reporting zero observational findings, zero training findings, and zero repeat findings from the previous year.

“These results reflect the professionalism, commitment, and care our CYS team delivers every day. When we provide safe, high-quality programs for children and youth, we strengthen Soldier readiness and support military families,” said Ulises Marrero, deputy garrison commander.

CYS Chief Suzanne King served on the inspection team and praised the installation’s performance and impact.

“Fort Buchanan's CYS programs demonstrate a strong commitment to supporting military families by creating a welcoming, safe, and secure environment where children/youth feel valued. The staff fosters a family-like community, personally greeting each parent and child by name. Furthermore, the programs offer enriching activities for the entire family to enjoy together, reinforcing this supportive atmosphere,” said King.

Inspectors also highlighted the many educational opportunities Fort Buchanan CYS staff offer, including language learning.

“Fort Buchanan’s CYS demonstrates excellent staff-child interactions, particularly through its dual-language program, which could serve as a valuable model for other installations interested in offering language-learning opportunities to Army families. This CYS has well-established and clearly communicated systems for managing paperwork, files, and processes that ensure consistency and continuity,” added King.

As the Army recognizes military children this month, Fort Buchanan reinforces a critical truth: when leaders invest in families, they strengthen readiness. By delivering trusted, high-quality care and development opportunities, CYS enables Soldiers to focus on the mission with confidence, knowing their children are learning and growing in safe, nurturing environments.

Fort Buchanan CYS, at the forefront of Army child and youth services in the region, clearly demonstrates the Army's commitment to military families and children. With an annual budget of nearly $500 million, Fort Buchanan supports about 15,000 personnel, including active-duty, Reserve, Puerto Rico National Guard, Marine Corps Reserve, and Navy Reserve members. The installation remains focused on enhancing readiness and enabling rapid deployment anywhere, anytime.