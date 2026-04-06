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    155th Air Refueling Wing Hosts Successful Open Hangar Recruiting Event

    LINCOLN, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2026

    Story by Tech. Sgt. Phillip Cowen 

    155th Air Refueling Wing, Nebraska Air National Guard

    The 155th Air Refueling Wing welcomed 437 attendees during its annual record-breaking Open Hangar recruiting event Tuesday, April 1, 2026, at the Nebraska Air National Guard base in Lincoln, Nebraska.

    Students and prospective applicants from 32 high schools met with representatives from the Air National Guard, eight colleges, and Duncan Aviation, giving visitors a firsthand look at the mission, people, and career opportunities within the Guard. Recruiters and unit representatives showcased 35 Air Force career fields, while providing informational pamphlets for 45 career fields.

    “Open Hangar highlights both the homeland defense and warfighting capabilities of the Nebraska Air National Guard, and it continues to be our single largest recruiting event in both attendance and return on investment,” said Maj. Keyona Sanchez, Recruiting and Retention Commander.

    Several mission-focused displays served as key attractions, including the KC-135R Stratotanker, RC-135, the fire department, Detachment 1’s medical tent and services, and the expandable single pallet expeditionary kitchen field kitchen.

    Planning for the event has been ongoing for the past year and required inputs from multiple agencies around the wing to be a success. “It takes a dedicated team and months of logistical planning to bring this event to life,” said Staff Sgt. Alexander Schriner, 155th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs Specialist. “In every meeting, we focus on how we can improve and build on the success of the previous year.”

    The event reinforced the wing’s commitment to community engagement and showcased the wide range of opportunities available to those interested in serving in the Nebraska Air National Guard.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2026
    Date Posted: 04.06.2026 13:24
    Story ID: 562025
    Location: LINCOLN, NEBRASKA, US
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 155th Air Refueling Wing Hosts Successful Open Hangar Recruiting Event, by TSgt Phillip Cowen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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