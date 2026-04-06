Sister Recruits Brother Into US Navy

ALTOONA, Pa. (March 26, 2026) - Most future Sailors enlisting in the Navy follow a similar trajectory: initial recruitment, completing medical and aptitude screenings, the oath of enlistment, rating selection, and transiting to Recruit Training Command. Throughout the process, a recruiter provides guidance through every step of the process. Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Sha’kim Copeland, graduated boot camp in January 2026, followed a slightly different path. His recruiter was his sister, Logistics Specialist 1st Class Shadijah Copeland, a recruiter assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Pittsburgh, working out of Navy Recruiting Station Altoona. "I saw my sister build a good future for herself and make a good living, and I wanted to follow in my sister’s footsteps and build a better future for myself,” Sha’kim said. “For myself, and my kids’ future.” Shadijah has served in the Navy for nearly 11 years. Prior to her current assignment she was stationed onboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), based in San Diego. Last year, she returned to the station she was recruited from in her hometown of Altoona, Pennsylvania. Sha’kim says he has considered joining the Navy since his sister returned home for recruiting duty. When he finally realized that the Navy was the right path for him, he knew exactly who to turn to. Shadijah says she knew she had a quality applicant on her hands because he is hard working, motivated, and resilient. She recounted that she had a plan for him, but there were some challenges navigating the relationship of a sister and as a recruiter. “It's a thin line between motivating him and putting him down," Shadijah said. “If I would be too hard on him, it could then jeopardize the relationship that we've built over time. At some points we would teeter totter, but now that he's in, he’s seen the bigger picture.” Like other aspiring Sailors, Sha’kim had to improve before he was fully qualified for the Navy and receive a score high enough to land the job that he wanted. “I had a pretty hard time getting a good score, so it was a challenge to just focus and start studying, so I can just try my best,” Sha’kim said. “Having my sister as my recruiter, she was just really honest and made sure I understood what it meant to go to the Navy. She made sure that I understood each of the jobs available.” Once Sha’kim received a favorable score, he selected aviation boatswain’s mate (handling). He shipped to boot camp, and after graduation, attended “A” school in Pensacola, Florida, to learned basic skills necessary for the rate. “You know, it just feels good to be a Sailor now and not a recruit,” Sha’kim said. “It feels good to just get all this stuff done and get ready for the fleet, so I can learn and be ready for what's next.” After completing “A” school, Sha’kim received orders to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), where he believes, he will continue to follow in his sister’s footsteps, because just like Shadijah, for his first command, he will be stationed in San Diego on the same class ship. “So for us to have similar experiences, I am super excited for it,” Shadijah said. “I can’t wait to see him flourish.” Shadijah believes recruiting in her hometown provides the opportunity to affect change in her community and present an opportunity to change a life. “In coming here, I knew there was people that I wanted to help,” Shadijah said. “I knew how their lives could be changed because mine was changed. If I can do that for them, I'm willing to.” NTAG Pittsburgh, part of Navy Recruiting Command, recruits the next generation of Navy Sailors throughout areas in Pennsylvania, New York, West Virginia, and Maryland.