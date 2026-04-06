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    Corps of Engineers opens Minneapolis locks for navigation season

    MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2026

    Story by Melanie Peterson 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District

    ST. PAUL, Minn. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, is opening its Lower St. Anthony Falls Lock and Dam and Lock and Dam 1, both in Minneapolis, to navigation for commercial and recreational traffic, Sunday, April 19.

    Lower St. Anthony Falls, located at 1875 West River Parkway, hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

    Lock and Dam 1, 5000 W River Parkway, hours are:

    · Saturdays, Sundays and all major holidays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. with the last lockage at 5:30 p.m. · Mondays and Fridays from noon. to 8 p.m. with the last lockage at 5:30 p.m. · Tuesdays - Thursdays 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for commercial traffic by appointment only with 24-hour notice (NO recreation traffic)

    The Lock and Dam 1 Visitor Center is a self-guided, free experience that allows the public to get a hands-on perspective of a working lock and dam as well as amazing views of the Mississippi River.

    The St. Paul District navigation program provides a safe, reliable, cost-effective and environmentally sustainable waterborne transportation system on the Upper Mississippi River for the movement of commercial goods and for national security needs. To do this, the district maintains a 9-foot navigation channel and 13 locks and dams from Minneapolis to Guttenberg, Iowa. Keeping this system open is vital to the nation’s economy.

    -30-

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2026
    Date Posted: 04.06.2026 11:54
    Story ID: 562019
    Location: MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Corps of Engineers opens Minneapolis locks for navigation season, by Melanie Peterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    navigation, Mississippi River, St. Paul District, Mississippi Valley Division, USACE

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