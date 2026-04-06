NUWC Division, Keyport Employee Spotlight: Todd Quintens Your browser does not support the audio element.

Sustaining our warfighting advantage requires a dedicated team of experts committed to Fleet readiness. Among these experts is Todd Quintens. During his three years so far at NUWC Division, Keyport, Todd has proven himself as an exceptionally reliable, dedicated engineering technician.



“Right off the bat, he was one of those guys who was contributing in any way that he could," said Todd’s supervisor. “He’s a fast learner who proactively asks people if they need help and takes on things without being asked. He's just always in a good mood, he's friendly to everybody; he's just a great all-around team player.”



A coworker added, “What I appreciate most about working with Todd is his consistent reliability and dedication. He has a strong sense of team-oriented success and is always willing to step in and support his colleagues. His collaborative spirit and strong work ethic make him a valuable member of the team.”



A Coos Bay, Oregon native, Todd was passionate about engines from a young age. He took every automotive mechanics class he could in school and was the one friends and family would always turn to when their cars broke down. “I’ve been working on cars basically my whole life,” said Todd.



After completing high school, Todd worked odd jobs for a while before enlisting in the military, following in the footsteps of his Vietnam-era Marine mother and Army Reservist father. He joined the Navy as an aviation ordnanceman aboard USS Tarawa (LHA 1). He later served at Strike Fighter Wing Detachment in Fallon, Nevada, where he worked on F-18s, and on USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), where he managed bomb builds. Todd retired as an aviation ordnanceman second class after 14 years of service.



Following his active service, Todd joined the Navy Reserves as a Seabee second class and used his G.I. bill benefit to earn an associate of science in technical engineering. He went on to do drafting work for an architectural firm and a fabrication company, then spent several years drafting and fabricating safety products for a fall protection company.



Todd began his current position at Keyport in 2023 and has since distinguished himself through his commitment to efficiency, quality and his own continued professional development. Through his efforts to ensure torpedoes are delivered to the fleet on time and ready to use, Todd directly supports the first and second Naval Sea Systems Command Enterprise Strategy Lines of Effort: “Accelerate Force Generation” and “Generate Readiness.”



Outside of work, Todd enjoys cooking, working on his cars, and spending time with his wife, daughter, and their pets, which include two dogs, two cats, two parakeets and a gecko.