2026 AFAF campaign begins

EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. -- The 2025 Air Force Assistance Fund campaign began this week with a leadership sign up at the Enlisted Heritage Hall and runs through May 30.

Eglin's theme this year is “Taking Care of our Own” and has a goal of $58,837.

“The AFAF isn’t just another fundraiser,” said James Fitzgerald, a 2026 AFAF coordinator. “The money goes directly back to help our Airmen and Guardians in some of the most personal and sensitives ways.”

Contributions benefit active duty, as well as eligible Air National Guard and Reserve members, retirees, spouses, immediate family members and surviving family members of deceased retirees.

Fitzgerald shared why he feels so strongly about AFAF and the campaign.

“I have witnessed the horrors that come with war. I have sifted through body parts of our enemies, allies and countrymen. I have physical pain every day, been in danger close, firefights, had enemy rockets detonate within 30 feet of me and on the good side of things, built a lot of bonds that are unbreakable. Why is all this important for the AFAF,” Fitzgerald asked.

“I am more likely to die earlier than the average American male because of my service. I will leave my spouse to handle things on her own. The AFAF raises money for four charities, three of which specifically help our spouses when we are gone,” he said.

Those four charities are: Air Force Aid Society -- This charity works to support and enhance the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force missions by providing emergency financial assistance\, educational support\, and community programs for Air Force and Space Force families. AFAS uses 100 percent of every contribution received to help Airmen\, Guardians\, and their families.

Air Force Enlisted Village -- The village\, located near Eglin and Hurlburt Field\, provides care and support for retired enlisted members’ surviving spouses. Contributions also provide independent and assisted living and memory care so that surviving spouses can feel safe and secure in their communities.

LeMay Foundation -- The foundation provides support through financial grants to help widows and widowers of all Air Force retirees\, both officers and enlisted. The contributions ensure all military spouses receive the best standard of living so that they may live out their lives with dignity and care they so deserve. They are committed to keeping these spouses in their home\, near family and friends.

Air Force Villages Charitable Foundation -- Widowed spouses of retired Air Force and Space Force officers receive critical care and housing thanks to gifts to the Air Force Villages Charitable Foundation. More than 92 percent of those receiving assistance reside in assisted living\, skilled nursing\, or memory care\, truly in the most vulnerable phase of their lives.

“These charities cannot do what they do without your support,” said Fitzgerald. “I ask you to think of our Airmen and Guardians who are going through stuff, might go through something and those who already completed their story and would surely appreciate the support your donations enable.”

Anyone can donate by scanning the QR code that leads to the Eglin page.

If people prefer to give via cash or check, reach out to their squadron key worker to complete a Form 2561.

For questions about 2025 campaign, please call 850-882-6801.

Learn more about AFAF charities at afassistancefund.org.