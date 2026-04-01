Exercise Salaknib 2026 Deepens U.S.-Philippine Alliance

Photo By Cpl. Lilly Ekberg | Senior leaders from the U.S. Army and the Armed Forces of the Philippines salute their national colors during the opening ceremony for Exercise Salaknib 2026 at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, April 6, 2026. Salaknib is an annual exercise designed to enhance U.S. and Philippine Army capacity and interoperability while strengthening the bilateral relationship between the two nations. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Lilly Ekberg) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Cpl. Lilly Ekberg | Senior leaders from the U.S. Army and the Armed Forces of the Philippines salute their...... read more read more

FORT MAGSAYSAY, Philippines - The United States Army and the Armed Forces of the Philippines reaffirmed their enduring partnership today as they officially commenced Exercise Salaknib 2026 with a formal opening ceremony. The annual exercise, hosted in the Philippines at the invitation of the Philippine government, marks a cornerstone of the U.S.-Philippines Alliance and a shared commitment to regional stability.

Over the next several weeks, thousands of U.S. and Philippine soldiers will train shoulder-to-shoulder in a series of complex, multi-domain training events. The exercise is designed to enhance combat readiness and interoperability between the two armies, focusing on a wide spectrum of military operations, from jungle warfare and aviation operations to advanced live-fire and comprehensive archipelagic defense concept.

Maj. Gen. James Bartholomees, Commanding General of the 25th Infantry Division highlighted the importance of the exercise. "Salaknib builds credible combat land forces alongside our oldest treaty ally in the region," he said. "This realistic training sharpens our collective skills and ensures we are prepared to uphold our shared commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific."

This year's exercise underscores the strategic importance of the U.S.-Philippine alliance in maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific. It provides a critical opportunity for both nations to refine their tactics, techniques, and procedures, ensuring a seamless response to potential security challenges.

Representing the Armed Forces of the Philippines, Maj. Gen. Efren Morados, Vice Commander of the Philippine Army, spoke on the value of the combined training.

"Beyond tactics and systems, this exercise is about people," Morados said. "It is about the bonds formed between soldiers who train together under demanding conditions. It is about mutual respect and shared responsibility. These are the foundations of any successful alliance."

Morados also addressed international participants, noting that their involvement reinforces regional stability.

"To our partners from the United States Army and participating nations, your presence here affirms a shared commitment to peace and security," he said. "We value your partnership and the professionalism you bring to this endeavor."

The exercise also includes participation from regional partners, with subject matter experts and observers from the Australian Army, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, and New Zealand Defence Force. Their involvement reinforces shared security interests among like-minded nations committed to a free and open Indo-Pacific. Throughout the exercise, participating forces conduct complex, multi-domain operations, including live-fire events, aviation and counter-mobility operations, and jungle training.