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    USS Ashland Completes Ship Wartime Repair and Maintenance Exercise in the Philippines

    USS Ashland Completes Ship Wartime Repair and Maintenance Exercise in the Philippines

    Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class John Hetherington | Cmdr. Adam Peeples, commanding officer of Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS...... read more read more

    PHILIPPINES

    04.04.2026

    Story by Petty Officer 1st Class John Hetherington 

    USS Ashland (LSD 48)

    CEBU, Philippines – Whidbey Island-class amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48) completed a ship wartime repair and maintenance exercise (SWARMEX), April 5, as part of its scheduled port visit to Cebu.

    These exercises are routinely conducted to maintain readiness and proficiency. This iteration follows Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Pinckney (DDG 91) in Singapore in February 2026, demonstrating Ashland’s ability to conduct maintenance and repair while forward deployed and away from homeport.

    “This exercise allowed us to work shoulder-to-shoulder with our Philippine allies to conduct complex repairs while keeping USS Ashland ready to respond to any contingency in the region,” said Cmdr. Adam Peeples, Ashland’s commanding officer. “We cannot thank the Philippines enough for their gracious hospitality, and our visit signifies the unwavering resolve our two nations share in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific.”

    SWARMEX consisted of three distinct, concurrent elements: expeditionary repair availability, battle damage assessment and repair table-top exercise, and continuous maintenance availability.

    “Our Sailors really came together as a team to meet the challenges of this exercise,” said Peeples. “The skills we learned increase our capability to keep USS Ashland in top material condition and help our forces maintain peace through strength.”

    Ashland and embarked Marines from I Marine Expeditionary Force make up Task Force Ashland (TF Ashland), which is conducting routine operations in U.S. 7th Fleet. TF Ashland is a flexible, purpose-built task force that can operate independently or integrate with other naval assets, showcasing a key component of Distributed Maritime Operations (DMO). This model provides combatant commanders with more options to maintain presence and build partner capacity.

    U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in supporting peace, stability, and prosperity and preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.04.2026
    Date Posted: 04.04.2026 21:16
    Story ID: 561986
    Location: PH
    Web Views: 127
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USS Ashland Completes Ship Wartime Repair and Maintenance Exercise in the Philippines, by PO1 John Hetherington, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    USS Ashland Completes Ship Wartime Repair and Maintenance Exercise in the Philippines
    USS Ashland Completes Ship Wartime Repair and Maintenance Exercise in the Philippines
    USS Ashland Completes Ship Wartime Repair and Maintenance Exercise in the Philippines
    USS Ashland Completes Ship Wartime Repair and Maintenance Exercise in the Philippines
    USS Ashland Completes Ship Wartime Repair and Maintenance Exercise in the Philippines
    USS Ashland Completes Ship Wartime Repair and Maintenance Exercise in the Philippines
    USS Ashland Completes Ship Wartime Repair and Maintenance Exercise in the Philippines
    USS Ashland Completes Ship Wartime Repair and Maintenance Exercise in the Philippines
    USS Ashland Completes Ship Wartime Repair and Maintenance Exercise in the Philippines
    USS Ashland Completes Ship Wartime Repair and Maintenance Exercise in the Philippines
    USS Ashland Completes Ship Wartime Repair and Maintenance Exercise in the Philippines
    USS Ashland Completes Ship Wartime Repair and Maintenance Exercise in the Philippines
    USS Ashland Completes Ship Wartime Repair and Maintenance Exercise in the Philippines
    USS Ashland Completes Ship Wartime Repair and Maintenance Exercise in the Philippines

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