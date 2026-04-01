A Culture of Excellence: How One Marine is Forging a Stronger Future Your browser does not support the audio element.

“The most effective units are going to have those portraits, accountability and respect for tactical proficiency, the courage to correct and commitment to exist. That's what drives effective military operations.” These words from Lt. Gen. Gregory Gagnon, Commander of USSF Combat Forces Command, set a high standard for military readiness, a standard one Marine-turned-Guardian is actively putting into practice, fostering a culture of excellence within the 161st Electromagnetic Warfare Combat Detachment.



Master Sgt. Kyle Charlden, an Interservice Transfer from the U.S. Marine Corps and a Fayette, Ga. native, is leveraging his extensive experience to elevate the 161 EWCD's mission of providing space electromagnetic support to coalition and joint partners. His impact was felt almost immediately upon arrival in Okinawa. Within two weeks, MSgt Charlden identified significant corrosion issues on mission-critical antennas and mobilized his team to begin repair and prevention efforts. Not stopping at the immediate fix, he is already authoring new Tactics, Techniques, and Procedures to ensure future teams can avoid similar degradation.



This proactive leadership and commitment to tactical proficiency have not gone unnoticed.



"As a leader, Master Sgt. Charlden is empathetic while maintaining the focus to get the mission completed,” said Capt. Matthew Zounes, 161 EWCD commander. “He translates lessons from his prior service into actionable guidance that fits into the new Space Force culture that the team has been able to adopt and apply in all areas of our operations.”

This dedication extends beyond equipment and procedures; it is deeply rooted in a genuine care for his team and the Space Force as a whole. MSgt Charlden’s leadership style is one of disciplined empathy. This sense of responsibility drives him to build bridges between formations in Okinawa, taking the initiative to reach out and check in on the other unit, fostering a sense of a unified team.



"Major Emily Stevenson taught me to 'Lead with empathy.” said Charlden. “For me, that means making every decision for our people's growth, shouldering the burden of enabling future warfighters, out of respect for their sacrifice."



The 161 EWCD is on the cusp of significant change with the upcoming "Meadowlands" system upgrade. This transition brings a degree of uncertainty but also underscores the critical need for the very TTPs and Standard Operating Procedures that Sgt. Charlden is pioneering. His forward-thinking approach is ensuring that the unit is not just reacting to change but is proactively preparing for the future of electromagnetic warfare, turning potential challenges into opportunities for growth and excellence.



Through his unwavering pride in his work, his team, and the broader mission, Sgt. Charlden exemplifies the virtues of a modern military leader. His actions demonstrate that a true culture of excellence is built not on words, but on the daily commitment to accountability, proficiency, and the genuine welfare of every service member.



“We as military members need to keep in mind that our internal battles are equally critical in winning our country’s battles,” explained Charlden. “We must learn to get back up and fight no matter how tired or stressed we are, because when we do our job right, our enemies lose their ability to do theirs.”