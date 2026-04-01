Hurlburt recognizes Gold Star Spouses Day with “Portraits of Service, Stories of Love” Your browser does not support the audio element.

The Military and Family Readiness Center created “Portraits of Service, Stories of Love,” a memorial display, to commemorate Gold Star Spouse’s Day at Hurlburt Field, Florida, March 30 to April 10, 2026.



The display of photographs and personal tributes from local Gold Star spouses, located in the M&FRC lobby, provides a space for service members to reflect on the enduring impact of loss and the strength of those left behind.



“Our intent is to create a meaningful way to keep their loved one's memories alive,” said an M&FRC community readiness consultant specializing in Air Force Families Forever.



One Gold Star spouse, Holly Loftis, spoke about her husband, Darin.



“Darin was a great dad to our two daughters and a wonderful husband,” said Loftis. “He could talk to anyone of any background and come away from the conversation having learned from them and having gained a friend. I will conclude with his own words that he wrote in a letter to our daughters. I think they also summarize his own life. ‘Make your way in life in such a manner that you don’t wonder what could have been, how you might have done, or how your talents might have unfolded.’”



Gold Star Spouse’s Day, April 5, originated during World War I when families would display flags with a blue star for each member serving. If the member died, the blue star was replaced with a gold one to showcase their ultimate sacrifice for their country.



“It’s easy to get wrapped up in our day-to-day lives as service members, so remembering those before us who made a significant impact is very important,” said another community readiness consultant.



However, Gold Star family support continues beyond the annual observance day through the Air Force Families Forever program, which connects surviving family members to the Air Force community. Through ongoing outreach, resources and personal engagement, the program reinforces the Air Force’s commitment to caring for families.



“Resilience is a major focus in the military, and that’s exactly what Gold Star spouses and families embody,” said the community readiness consultant. “This is not a path they planned for, but one they were forced to navigate, and it takes incredible strength. I hope those who see this reflect on their resilience and remember these families are still an important part of our Air and Space Force family.”