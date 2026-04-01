Through the eyes of a diamond

Photo By Staff Sgt. James Harris | U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Sevin Balkuvvar, senior advisor to the Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force, speaks during the semiannual First Sergeant Additional Duty Symposium at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Mar. 23, 2026. During the symposium, personnel learn how best to resolve Airmen discrepancies at the lower level, while positively rehabilitating the individual to meet Air Force standards. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. James E. Harris III) see less | View Image Page

First sergeants from across the installation hosted the semiannual First Sergeant Additional Duty Symposium at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Mar. 23-26, 2026, to equip Airmen with the critical knowledge needed to become an additional duty first sergeant.

“The symposium gives you a snapshot of what you would actually learn in the First Sergeant Academy along with what you could see as a first sergeant,” said U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Evan Millard, 628th Comptroller Squadron and Wing Staff Agencies first sergeant. “It can really tell you whether or not it's the right path for you.”

The four-day symposium is designed to teach attendees how to communicate with their Airmen and how to navigate various difficult situations they could encounter as an acting first sergeant. Topics such as empathetic communication, non-judicial punishment and maintenance of discipline are covered with an emphasis on care for Airmen.

Graduates are enabled to step into the role of first sergeants, having a broader unit perspective and the ability to shape unit culture. During the symposium, personnel learn how best to resolve Airmen discrepancies at the lower level, while positively rehabilitating the individual to meet Air Force standards.

“It empowers them to know what the resources are and what the next step should be,” said U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Norey Centers, 315th Airlift Wing first sergeant “We're empowering NCOs to go and empower the Airmen.” A significant portion of the symposium is dedicated to emotional intelligence. Attendees experience realistic scenarios that promote problem solving skills. Even company grade officers take part in the training enabling them to build trust and rapport, when interacting with members assigned to their units.

Anyone interested in becoming a first sergeant or an additional duty first sergeant are encouraged to attend the symposium. Reach out to your first sergeant for more details.

“Additional duty first sergeants are absolutely part of the lifeblood of our special duty,” U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Sevin Balkuvvar, Senior Advisor to the Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force, Headquarters Air Force. “They show up when it matters the most.”