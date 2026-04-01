Department of the Air Force recognizes outstanding military dining facilities

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – The 23d Force Support Squadron is earning recognition at the Department of the Air Force level following the announcement of the 70th annual John L. Hennessy Awards, which highlight excellence in military dining facility operations.

The prestigious John L. Hennessy Awards program honors excellence in food service across the DAF. Named for John L. Hennessy, a hotel and food service industry leader who advised presidents on military food service matters in the 1950s, the award celebrates his vision for a spirited program to recognize outstanding achievement.

“This year’s competition is the 70th year the Department of the Air Force and the National Restaurant Association Education Foundation have partnered to recognize our outstanding mission feeding professionals and platforms,” said Col. E. Jonelle Eychner, Air Force Services Center (AFSVC) commander. “This longstanding industry partnership strengthens our ability to serve Airmen, Guardians and their families.”

The 23d Force Support Squadron’s (FSS) recognition in this year’s competition highlights the installation’s continued commitment to delivering high-quality dining experiences that directly support Airmen readiness and resilience.

“The 23d Force Support Squadron's dining professionals have demonstrated exceptional dedication to excellence during the 2026 John L. Hennessy Award competition,” said Col. Kenneth Roberts, 23d Mission Support Group commander. “Their achievement as a finalist, placing them in the top three percent of 144 dining facilities in the east region, is a true testament to their outstanding professionalism. This performance was further highlighted by Senior Airman Jordan McKinnis, whose superior passion and culinary skills earned him a selection to attend the Culinary Institute of America in San Antonio, Texas.”

Senior Airman Jordan McKinnis, 23d FSS food service apprentice, was selected as a 2026 Hennessy Traveler Award nominee - an honor reserved for top-performing food service professionals who demonstrate outstanding culinary skill, professionalism and dedication to the mission.

“Winning this award felt amazing and honestly a bit unexpected. It shows that your leadership recognizes you as one of the best in your field,” said McKinnis. “I’ve always considered myself a pretty ordinary person, so this was an opportunity to prove that no matter where you come from or what job you have, you can achieve more than you think. It means a lot to represent my team in this light and really highlight our dedication to the mission.”

The Hennessy Traveler Award nomination places McKinnis among an elite group of twelve Airmen across the Air Force who will have the opportunity to further develop their skills at the Culinary Institute of America in San Antonio later this year, where one overall winner will be selected.

The winners will be formally recognized on May 15 at the Palmer House Hotel in Chicago during the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation's annual trade show.

(Information from this article came from https://www.afimsc.af.mil/News/Article-Display/Article/4437511/air-force-names-best-dining-facilities-food-service-pros/)