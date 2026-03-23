H2F TMAR-M Program Improves Soldier Readiness at JBLM

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. – The Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F) Directorate’s Tactical Mobility Active Recovery and Mindfulness (TMAR-M) Mobile Training Team conducted TMAR-M Facilitator Training at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, providing Soldiers with tools to enhance physical readiness, mental performance and overall recovery across the force.

Led by U.S Army Col. Kelly Howard and Maj. Stephanie Meno, the mobile training team trained 32 students from installations including JBLM, Fort Wainwright, Alaska; Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska; Fort Eustis, Virginia; and Fort Carson, Colorado. The training brought together leaders and Soldiers responsible for leading physical readiness training within their units.

The course, held March 9–12 at the 17th Field Artillery Brigade Thunderbolt Performance Center, followed a hybrid structure that required participants to complete 14 hours of distance learning prior to attending the in-person portion. This approach ensured students arrived with a foundational understanding of TMAR-M concepts before applying them in a practical setting.

TMAR-M is an essential component of the Army’s H2F system, designed to integrate physical movement, breathing techniques and mindfulness practices into a cohesive training approach. The program focuses on improving Soldier performance while also enhancing long-term health and durability.

By connecting the mental, physical and spiritual domains of H2F, TMAR-M teaches Soldiers how to actively regulate their nervous system. This allows them to better manage stress, improve recovery and maintain focus during both training and real-world operations.

“This training gives Soldiers tools to breathe, focus and move better, improving performance in both their personal and professional lives,” said Maj. Ashley Prokopiak, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade mental readiness director for H2F at JBLM. “It’s about optimizing performance and putting Soldiers first by taking care of our people just like we do our equipment.”

During the four-day in-person training, students participated in hands-on instruction that emphasized proper execution and teaching techniques. They learned how to lead movement sequences, apply functional breathing methods and incorporate mindfulness practices into their unit’s daily routine.

The training also focused on building confidence in participants as instructors, ensuring they could effectively deliver TMAR-M sessions within their formations. By the end of the course, students were expected to demonstrate the ability to lead both structured and standalone sessions.

Graduates of the program are trained to implement TMAR-M before and after physical readiness training, as well as during recovery periods. These techniques help improve flexibility, reduce the risk of injury and enhance overall physical performance.

“Most of our Soldiers are 10 to 12 years into their careers, so bringing this back to the formation will help them recover after years of hard training and stay healthy as they prepare for the next chapter,” said Sgt. 1st Class Brett Jackson, 189th Infantry Brigade, First Army at JBLM. “At 40 years old, I still train hard, and I see how this can make a real difference in recovery and long-term health.”

TMAR-M has proven to be an effective, evidence-based approach to improving Soldier readiness. Previous implementations across training environments such as Basic Combat Training(BCT) and Advanced Individual Training(AIT), have shown measurable improvements in both physical performance and mental resilience.

The program has also contributed to reduced injury rates and improved recovery times, allowing units to maintain a higher level of operational readiness. Additionally, Soldiers who utilize TMAR-M techniques report better stress management and improved focus during training.

“What stood out most is the mind-body connection—how physical movement, breathing and mindfulness all work together to improve performance,” said Capt. Benjamin Crockett, 4th Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade sleep and mental readiness director for H2F at Fort Carson. “If you can improve how a Soldier moves, you can influence how they think and feel, and once they see the physical benefits, it helps them buy into the mental side as well.”

Beyond physical benefits, TMAR-M reinforces the Army’s commitment to holistic health by addressing the mental and emotional demands placed on Soldiers. The integration of mindfulness and breathing techniques provides Soldiers with tools to sustain performance in high-pressure environments.

By investing in TMAR-M Facilitator Training, units develop internal subject matter experts who can sustain the program long-term and integrate it into their daily battle rhythm. This creates a lasting impact that extends beyond the classroom and into everyday operations.

As the Army continues to prioritize readiness across all domains, programs like TMAR-M play a critical role in preparing Soldiers to meet the demands of modern warfare while maintaining their overall health and performance.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.31.2026 Date Posted: 03.31.2026 17:24 Story ID: 561695 Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, H2F TMAR-M Program Improves Soldier Readiness at JBLM, by SGT Dharyian Christian, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.