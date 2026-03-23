Coast Guard Cutter Stratton returns to California following 3-month deployment

Courtesy Photo | The Legend-class USCGC Stratton (WMSL 752) assumed escort duties of motor tanker Sophia and escorted the vessel from an anchorage south of Puerto Rico to an at-sea transfer with Venezuela for further disposition, Jan. 27, 2026. The Stratton’s crew returned to their home port in Alameda, California, after sailing more than 16,000 nautical miles and completing a 79-day patrol in the Caribbean. U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo. see less | View Image Page

ALAMEDA, Calif. — The Coast Guard cutter Stratton (WMSL 752) returned to its homeport in Alameda on Feb. 23 after sailing more than 16,000 nautical miles during a 79‑day patrol in the Caribbean.

Stratton departed Alameda Jan. 4 and transited through the Panama Canal to support ongoing operations in the Caribbean, preventing the illicit trade of crude oil in violation of international sanctions. On Jan. 25, Stratton assumed escort duties of motor tanker Sophia and escorted the vessel from anchorage south of Puerto Rico to an at-sea transfer with Venezuela for further disposition.

Additionally, while transiting in the Eastern Pacific, Stratton’s crew operated in support of Joint Interagency Task Force-South to detect, monitor, and intercept illicit narcotics. Stratton’s crew interdicted one fishing vessel at sea, exercising the North American Maritime Security Initiative (NAMSI) standard operating procedures. Enacting NAMSI and boarding the vessel at sea allowed for the transfer of the vessel to the Mexican Navy for further disposition.

During the patrol, Stratton conducted a fueling-at-sea evolution with USNS Supply (T-AOE 6) and helicopter vertical replenishments with Coast Guard Air Station Borinquen crews to resupply the cutter while deployed in the Caribbean. Additionally, the crew exercised helicopter deck landing operations with an MH-60 aircrew from the USS Lake Erie (CG70) and Coast Guard Air Station Ventura, displaying Stratton’s interoperability across different agencies and platforms.

“The Stratton crew looks forward to returning to Alameda to reunite with our friends and family,” said Capt. Dorothy Hernaez, Stratton’s commanding officer. “This was a demanding and dynamic patrol that tested our resilience and capabilities across a wide spectrum of operations. This patrol demonstrated Stratton’s essential role as a multi-mission platform capable of adapting to an evolving operational environment.”

Commissioned in 2012, Stratton is one of ten Legend-class national security cutters, and one of four homeported in Alameda. National security cutters are 418-feet long, 54-feet wide, and have a 4,600 long-ton displacement. They have a top speed of 28 knots, a range of 12,000 nautical miles, and can hold a crew of up to 170. National security cutters routinely conduct operations throughout the world, where their unmatched combination of range, speed, and ability tooperatein extreme weather provides the mission flexibility necessary to conduct vital strategic missions.

The namesake of the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Stratton is Capt. Dorothy Stratton, who led the service’s all-female reserve force during World War II. Dorothy Stratton was the first female commissioned officer in the Coast Guard and commanded more than 10,000 personnel. The ship’s motto is “We Can’t Afford Not To.”