Photo By Katie Hewett | Naval Air Station (NAS) Oceana today officially announced the dates and theme for this year’s air show. The 2026 NAS Oceana Air Show is Sept.19-20, and will feature world-class military and civilian pilots. This year's line up includes the Navy’s flight demonstration team, the Blue Angels, the F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team, F-35C II Lightning Demonstration Team, and the Rhino Demonstration Team of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 106, plus some of the world’s best aerobatic pilots. The 2026 NAS Oceana Air Show is open to the public, and admission and parking are free. Spectators 18 years and older must show a physical photo ID for entry. The performance schedule is under development and will be announced as the event nears. Performances are subject to change. “This year’s theme, Celebrating 250 Years of America, honors our nation’s founding, its enduring legacy, and the generations of men and women who have answered the call to serve and defend it,” Commanding Officer of NAS Oceana, Capt. Rob Littman said. “We are proud to bring that story of strength and determination to life at this year's show.” see less | View Image Page

Photo By Katie Hewett | Naval Air Station (NAS) Oceana today officially announced the dates and theme for this...... read more read more

The story of America, told by those who defend it: 2026 NAS Oceana Air Show to celebrate 250 years of America

Naval Air Station (NAS) Oceana today officially announced the dates and theme for this year’s air show. The 2026 NAS Oceana Air Show is scheduled for Sept.19-20, and features world-class military and civilian pilots. The show’s lineup includes the Navy’s flight demonstration team, the Blue Angels, the F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team, the F-35C II Lightning Demonstration Team, and the Rhino Demonstration Team of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 106.

The 2026 NAS Oceana Air Show is open to the public, and admission and parking are free. Spectators 18 years and older must show a physical photo ID for entry. The performance schedule is under development and will be announced as the event nears. Performances are subject to change.

“This year’s theme, Celebrating 250 Years of America, honors our nation’s founding, its enduring legacy, and the generations of men and women who have answered the call to serve and defend it,” Commanding Officer of NAS Oceana, Capt. Rob Littman said. “We are proud to bring that story of strength and determination to life at this year's show.”

Throughout the weekend, visitors from near and far will experience the power and precision of modern aviation, featuring an exciting lineup of military and civilian performers, including the U.S. Navy’s premier flight demonstration team, the Blue Angels, the F/A-18 Rhino Demonstration Team of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 106, the F-22 Raptor and F-35C Lightning II Demonstration teams, and more.

But the experience extends well beyond the skies. Guests will have the opportunity to explore aircraft up close, enjoy a variety of local vendors, and engage with interactive STEM exhibits designed to inspire the next generation of innovators and leaders.

The NAS Oceana Air Show has been a part of the City of Virginia Beach for over 70 years and is a chance for the Master Jet Base to give back to the community they call home.

“This show is a cornerstone for the City of Virginia Beach, strengthening the bond between our warfighters and the community we proudly serve,” Littman said. “This is our chance to give back, and to showcase how the future of naval aviation begins right here at the U.S. Navy’s Master Jet Base.”

Additional information about the 2026 NAS Oceana Air Show will be released on the air show’s website and social media page as it becomes available: oceanaairshow.com and facebook.com/oceanaairshow.

As a reminder, unmanned aerial systems, commonly known as drones, are not permitted at NAS Oceana. The unauthorized use of drones can threaten the safety of aircraft, military personnel, and nearby civilians. Flying a drone within five miles of NAS Oceana, including the Oceanfront resort area, is also prohibited.