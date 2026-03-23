Wings with the Wing: Boots on the Ground at Hangar 97

Photo By Airman 1st Class Nathan Langston | U.S. Air Force Col. Richard Kind, 97th Air Mobility Wing commander, center, Chief Master Sgt. Jonny Adams, 97th AMW command chief, right, and Airman 1st Class Sharon Villacres-Baracaldo, 97th Force Support Squadron dining facility accountant, left, gives a tour of the Hangar 97 dining facility at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, March 23, 2026. The tour was part of the “Boots on the Ground” series, which gives the command team firsthand insight into critical base facilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nathan Langston) see less | View Image Page

The 97th Air Mobility Wing command team got a firsthand look at how the 97th Force Support Squadron supports readiness during a Boots on the Ground immersion tour at the Hangar 97 Dining Facility at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, March 23, 2026.

The visit began with a tour of the facility, where U.S. Air Force Col. Richard Kind, 97th AMW commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Jonny Adams, 97th AMW command chief, received an inside look at daily dining operations from Airman 1st Class Sharon Villacres-Baracaldo, 97th FSS dining facility accountant.

After the tour, the command team took part in a friendly Chef of the Month competition alongside dining facility Airmen. Adams teamed with Airman 1st Class Mia Franco, 97th FSS dining facility shift worker, while Kind teamed with Airman 1st Class Jonathan Cobaxin, 97th FSS dining facility shift worker. Their dishes were judged by members of the command team’s front office using criteria provided by the 97th FSS before the team joined dining facility personnel for hands-on meal preparation and clean-up.

The competition gave wing leadership a closer look at the talent and professionalism behind the dining facility’s daily mission while giving Airmen a chance to demonstrate skills not always visible during routine operations.

“The cook-off format allowed us to showcase our mission by highlighting a part of food service that our Airmen do not always get to display,” said Tech. Sgt. Jalisa C. Morrow, 97th FSS food service section chief. “We wanted to show wing leadership the talent within our team and the opportunities available to our Airmen.”

For the 97th FSS, the immersion tour also served as an opportunity to connect daily support functions to the wing’s broader readiness mission.

“The 97th FSS seizes the advantage by delivering elite customer service from cradle-to-grave,” said Maj. Aaron M. Jones, 97th FSS commander. “It clears distractions and keeps 97 AMW Airmen laser-focused on training and readiness. Whether we’re fueling Airmen with nutritious meals or advancing their educational growth, our vision – ‘Winning Begins with Us,’ isn’t just a slogan – it’s a mindset that drives a competitive culture for Altus. When Altus Airmen are fueled, supported and developed, the 97 AMW moves faster, trains harder and stays ready for whatever the future fight demands.”

By stepping into the kitchen and working alongside dining facility Airmen, the command team gained a deeper understanding of the people and processes behind one of the base’s most visible support missions. The immersion tour highlighted how the 97th FSS helps sustain Airmen, strengthen readiness and keep the wing focused on mission.