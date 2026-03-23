Photo By Maria Christina Yager | Munson Army Health Center will participate in the Fort Leavenworth Career and...... read more read more Photo By Maria Christina Yager | Munson Army Health Center will participate in the Fort Leavenworth Career and Education Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday, April 7, at the Frontier Conference Center, offering attendees an opportunity to explore civilian careers in military medicine and health care support. Attendees can learn about positions in clinical care, administration, public health, and support services, as well as the application process and what it means to serve within the Military Health System. see less | View Image Page

Munson to Participate in Fort Leavenworth Career and Education Fair April 7 Your browser does not support the audio element.

FORT LEAVENWORTH, Kansas — Munson Army Health Center will participate in the Fort Leavenworth Career and Education Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday, April 7, at the Frontier Conference Center, offering attendees an opportunity to explore civilian careers in military medicine and health care support.



Participation in the career fair reflects Munson’s commitment to building a strong, ready medical force while investing in the professional growth of its workforce.



Representatives from Munson will be available to discuss a wide range of employment opportunities both locally and across the Defense Health Agency. With more than 700 medical facilities worldwide, DHA offers career paths that align with the mobility and mission of military life—across the United States and around the globe.



Attendees can learn about positions in clinical care, administration, public health, and support services, as well as the application process and what it means to serve within the Military Health System.



“We’re excited to connect with members of our community who are interested in serving in a meaningful way,” said Col. Jolanda L.J. Walker, Munson Army Health Center director. “Whether you’re looking for a position here at Fort Leavenworth or exploring opportunities across the Defense Health Agency, our team will be there to answer questions and help guide you through how to apply.”



Munson representatives will also highlight key benefits of working within DHA, including programs designed to support military families and career continuity.



“DHA offers unique advantages, especially for military spouses,” added Munson’s Chief of Human Resources, Dawn Vita. “With spouse preference programs and streamlined credentialing processes, we aim to make it easier for professionals to continue their careers as they move from one duty station to the next.”



What DHA Offers:

• Diverse Career Fields: Clinical, administrative, support, and public health roles

• Global Opportunities: Serve in locations across the Military Health System

• Spouse Preference Programs: Supporting military family employment continuity

• Portable Credentials: Streamlined credentialing and privileging processes that transfer with you

• Mission-Focused Work: Directly support warfighter readiness and care for service members, families, and retirees

• Professional Growth: Ongoing training, leadership development, and advancement opportunities



“This is more than just a job—it’s an opportunity to be part of something bigger,” said Munson Public Health Nurse Michelle Grant, a military spouse previously employed at Weed Army Community Hospital, on Fort Irwin, California, where her spouse served on active duty. “My experience at another military treatment facility helped me step into this role at Munson. I was already familiar with MHS GENESIS and understood the culture, which helped me adapt quickly.”



Community members, job seekers, students, and military spouses are encouraged to stop by the Munson Army Health Center booth during the event to learn more about how they can join the mission.



More information is also available at USAJOBS.gov, search "military treatment facilities under DHA".