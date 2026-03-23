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    USAG Miami welcomes commander of U.S. Southern Command

    USAG Miami welcomes commander of U.S. Southern Command

    Photo By Kathryn Haire | Marine Corps Gen. Francis Donovan, commander of U.S. Southern Command, recently...... read more read more

    UNITED STATES

    03.31.2026

    Story by Kathryn Haire 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Miami

    Marine Corps Gen. Francis Donovan, commander of U.S. Southern Command, recently visited U.S. Army Garrison Miami for an in-brief and tour to better understand the installation's support for service members and their families. During the visit, garrison leadership highlighted their commitment to the Installation Management Command's (IMCOM) key priorities.The tour showcased the garrison's investments in infrastructure, base operations support, and quality of life initiatives designed to support IMCOM priorities and ultimately enhance Warfighter lethality.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2026
    Date Posted: 03.31.2026 15:12
    Story ID: 561677
    Location: US
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USAG Miami welcomes commander of U.S. Southern Command, by Kathryn Haire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USAG Miami welcomes commander of U.S. Southern Command
    USAG Miami welcomes commander of U.S. Southern Command
    USAG Miami welcomes commander of U.S. Southern Command

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