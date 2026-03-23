Marine Corps Gen. Francis Donovan, commander of U.S. Southern Command, recently visited U.S. Army Garrison Miami for an in-brief and tour to better understand the installation's support for service members and their families. During the visit, garrison leadership highlighted their commitment to the Installation Management Command's (IMCOM) key priorities.The tour showcased the garrison's investments in infrastructure, base operations support, and quality of life initiatives designed to support IMCOM priorities and ultimately enhance Warfighter lethality.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.31.2026 Date Posted: 03.31.2026 15:12 Story ID: 561677 Location: US Web Views: 12 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAG Miami welcomes commander of U.S. Southern Command, by Kathryn Haire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.