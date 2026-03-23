First Sergeant Academy sharpens readiness through wargaming, data-driven leadership

Photo By Airman 1st Class Nelvis Sera | U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Donovan Hayes, First Sergeant Academy instructor, facilitates a classroom discussion at Gunter Annex, Alabama, March 3, 2026. The FSA incorporates real-world scenarios to help students understand how leadership decisions and Airman readiness directly impact overall combat capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nelvis Sera) see less | View Image Page

MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, Ala. -- The First Sergeant Academy is updating its curriculum to place greater emphasis on strategic wargaming, data-informed leadership and emerging technologies, preparing senior enlisted leaders to support Airmen and sustain readiness in complex operational environments.

The changes support Air University’s mission to develop leaders who strengthen the Joint Force’s ability to compete, deter and, if necessary, fight and win.

One of the course’s key training events is a wargaming exercise that challenges students to think through how units sustain operations in contested environments. The exercise pushes future first sergeants to consider more than deployment checklists, examining the political, cultural and logistical factors that can influence mission success.

“The wargaming exercise expanded my perspective on what it truly means to prepare for the mission,” Nelson said. “It reinforced the importance of understanding not only where we deploy, but also the political, cultural and logistical environments that shape operations.”

During the simulations, students analyze specific countries and potential operational scenarios to identify challenges beyond basic deployment requirements. The exercise encourages leaders to anticipate problems early and consider how those challenges could affect Airmen in the field.

“I learned to look beyond surface-level deployment requirements and consider second- and third-order effects, especially in contested environments where meals, communication, medical care and other basic resources may be limited or disrupted,” Nelson said.

Senior Master Sgt. Donovan Hayes, a First Sergeant Academy instructor, said the exercise helps connect day-to-day leadership responsibilities with the realities of global operations.

“Each group examines factors a first sergeant must consider if their unit were required to operate or stage in that location,” Hayes said. “This wargaming approach helps students think strategically, understand the operational environment and recognize how the first sergeant plays a critical role in preparing Airmen for missions around the world.”

Along with operational planning, the curriculum also focuses on building resilient units through strong communication, trust and connecting Airmen with the resources they need to stay mission ready.

Students also heard from the Air Force Wounded Warrior program during a presentation by retired Senior Master Sgt. Tim Griggs, an Air Force Wounded Warrior recovery care coordinator. The session highlighted support networks available to Airmen recovering from serious illness or injury.

“The most important lesson I learned about building a resilient and ready unit is that readiness is built long before a crisis occurs,” Nelson said. “Readiness is not just about equipment or training metrics; it is about relationships, accountability and ensuring our people have the physical, mental and logistical support necessary to succeed in dynamic environments.”

Students also learn how data can help leaders spot potential issues early and respond before they become larger problems.

“Whether it is tracking quality-of-life indicators, readiness metrics or feedback from climate assessments, data provides clarity that assumptions cannot,” Nelson said. “It allows leadership to move from reactive problem-solving to proactive prevention.”

Hayes said those skills are becoming increasingly important as the Air Force modernizes how it uses information to support decision-making.

“Data helps leaders identify potential risks earlier and make better-informed decisions that sustain mission capability,” Hayes said. “When leaders understand how to interpret data effectively, they can act sooner to support their Airmen and maintain operational readiness.”

Instructors stress that artificial intelligence and data tools are meant to support leaders, not replace the human judgment required of a first sergeant.

“The first sergeant must still apply experience, empathy and judgment when supporting commanders and taking care of Airmen,” Hayes said. “Taking care of Airmen is not separate from warfighting. It is a part of it.”

The academy’s goal is to help Airmen understand how their work contributes to the broader mission.

“Alignment begins with education, making sure every Airman understands how their specific role contributes to the larger mission,” Nelson said. “When Airmen see the connection between their work and national defense priorities, it strengthens accountability, pride and performance.”

For Hayes, watching students grow into the responsibilities of senior enlisted leadership is one of the most rewarding parts of the job.

“Watching them grow, challenge each other and develop the mindset required to care for Airmen is incredibly meaningful,” Hayes said. “When these leaders return to their units, they are not only supporting their commanders, but they are also shaping the culture of their squadrons and strengthening the readiness of the entire Air Force.”