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    Kentucky National Guard hosts job shadow event in Bardstown

    Kentucky National Guard hosts job shadow event in Bardstown

    Courtesy Photo | Students and Kentucky National Guard Soldiers gather for a group photo following a job...... read more read more

    KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2026

    Courtesy Story

    Kentucky National Guard Public Affairs Office   

    BARDSTOWN, Ky. – The Kentucky National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion and Charlie Battery, 2nd Battalion, 138th Field Artillery, hosted a job shadow event for local high school students at the National Guard Armory in Bardstown, March 24.

    Ten students from Spencer County, Bethlehem, and Bullitt Central High Schools received a firsthand look at military careers. They rotated through interactive stations led by subject matter experts exploring military occupational specialties ranging from combat medicine and field artillery to signal support and equipment maintenance.

    The interactive event gave students the opportunity to engage directly with Guardsmen and ask questions about potential careers and enlistment. Students gained practical insight into each career field and how military skills can translate to successful civilian careers.

    The day culminated with a hands-on challenge, testing what students had learned and reinforcing their understanding of each role.

    U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Schelee Burkett, Staff Sgt. John Michael Smith, and Sgt. Alexis Bruner are recruiters in the Bardstown area, and worked with the schools to host the event. According to Bruner, the event served a dual purpose.

    “By engaging with high school students, we help young citizens make informed decisions about their future while showcasing the wide range of opportunities available in the Guard,” said Bruner.

    This event highlights the Kentucky National Guard’s commitment to community engagement. By fostering relationships with local schools and showcasing the valuable skills of its Soldiers, the Guard continues to invest in the next generation of community leaders.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2026
    Date Posted: 03.31.2026 15:11
    Story ID: 561667
    Location: KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 17
    Downloads: 0

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    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Kentucky National Guard hosts job shadow event in Bardstown
    Kentucky National Guard hosts job shadow event in Bardstown
    Kentucky National Guard hosts job shadow event in Bardstown
    Kentucky National Guard hosts job shadow event in Bardstown
    Kentucky National Guard hosts job shadow event in Bardstown
    Kentucky National Guard hosts job shadow event in Bardstown
    Kentucky National Guard hosts job shadow event in Bardstown
    Kentucky National Guard hosts job shadow event in Bardstown
    Kentucky National Guard hosts job shadow event in Bardstown
    Kentucky National Guard hosts job shadow event in Bardstown
    Kentucky National Guard hosts job shadow event in Bardstown
    Kentucky National Guard hosts job shadow event in Bardstown

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    TAGS

    75th Troop Command
    Recruiting & Retention
    38th DIVARTY
    Kentucky National Guard

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