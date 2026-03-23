NMLPDC Hosts PAC

The Naval Medical Leadership and Professional Development Command (NMLPDC) recently concluded a 15-day Patient Administration Course (PAC), equipping Navy Medicine personnel with the critical skills needed to manage the administrative systems that enable operational medical care across the Military Health System (MHS).



As Navy Medicine’s center for professional education and leadership development, NMLPDC prepares officers, enlisted, and civilian professionals to support medical operations in both clinical and operational environments. PAC is designed to develop subject matter experts who ensure the accurate management of patient information, medical records, and administrative processes essential to delivering timely and effective care to service members and their families.



"Patient admin is just as important as actual medical care itself,” said Lt. Cheryl Kivlehan, course director at NMLPDC. “Every aspect of military medicine relies on accurate patient information and administrative coordination. Without it, the system cannot function effectively, and patient care can be impacted.”



The course brings together a diverse group of Navy Medicine professionals, from junior officers and senior enlisted personnel to civilian healthcare employees who train together to master the principles of patient administration. Through classroom instruction and scenario-based learning, students gain the knowledge required to manage key programs and systems that support medical operations across the enterprise.



Upon graduation, newly trained Patient Administration Officers (PAOs) and specialists deploy their expertise across the globe. Many will serve in military treatment facilities (MTFs), where they manage patient records, oversee admissions and discharges, and ensure critical programs such as TRICARE and Integrated Disability Evaluation System (IDES) operate efficiently. Their work helps streamline administrative processes, allowing healthcare providers to focus on delivering quality care while improving the patient experience and maintaining mission ready warfighters.



Others will serve in operational and expeditionary environments, including aboard vessels or in deployed medical units. In these high-tempo settings, Patient Administration professionals play a critical role in tracking casualties, coordinating medical evacuations, and ensuring accurate medical documentation as patients move through the continuum of care. Their ability to maintain the flow of essential information supports commanders and medical teams in delivery timely care while sustaining operational readiness.

“This course and the job we do is an absolute must,” said a PAC student. “It has been a great experience and looking forward to taking this knowledge to the field."



Whether supporting a stateside medical treatment facility or operating in a deployed environment, the mission remains the same: enabling effective medical care and supporting a medically ready force. Through training like the Patient Administration Course, NMLPDC ensures Navy Medicine professionals are prepared to manage the systems that keep military healthcare running smoothly and support the readiness of the force.



NMLPDC is the cornerstone of Navy Medicine's professional training and leadership development mission. The command maintains partnership with more than 300 military and civilian academic institutions and annually supports the education and development of approximately 3,000 uniformed service members, civilian, and allied military partners across the Navy Medical Enterprise.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.31.2026 Date Posted: 03.31.2026 13:47 Story ID: 561661 Location: BETHESDA, MARYLAND, US Web Views: 12 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NMLPDC Hosts PAC, by PO1 Heath Zeigler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.