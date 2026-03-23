Sustainment vision becoming an operational reality

Photo By Spc. Brandon Vasquez | U.S. Army soldiers assigned to the 1st Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Air Assault), 11th Airborne Division, conduct unmanned aerial systems training during winter at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 26, 2026. “First-person view and other smart drones represent the way forward in the modern battlespace,” said Sgt. 1st Class Devin McNamara, assigned to the 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 11th Airborne Division. “They enable warfighters operating in Arctic conditions to cover more ground faster, equipped with sensors and strike capabilities that all soldiers should know how to employ.” see less | View Image Page

Photo By Spc. Brandon Vasquez | U.S. Army soldiers assigned to the 1st Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Air Assault),...... read more read more

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A year after outlining a vision for a more agile and modernized Sustainment Enterprise, Army Materiel Command leaders say that vision is rapidly becoming reality.

During his keynote address at the Association of the United States Army Global Force Symposium, March 25, AMC Commander Lt. Gen. Chris Mohan detailed significant progress in AMC's three main priorities: Delivering Ready Combat Formations, Reimagining the Organic Industrial Base and Enhancing the Soldier Experience. Central to these efforts is the integration of data and artificial intelligence.

“The only constant is change, and our sustainment enterprise must evolve to meet the challenges ahead,” Mohan said, recounting his 2025 message.

“We must continue, and we must move faster,” he said. “We must ruthlessly question every process and every dollar to ensure it is producing the outcomes our Soldiers not only need but demand.”

Mohan highlighted new tools that deliver readiness directly to Soldiers. TheWeapon System 360platform provides leaders with a real-time, end-to-end view of the Army’s supply chain, enabling them to identify and address bottlenecks down to the part and supplier level.

At the tactical level, the ParaLine app is giving Soldiers back their time. Recent testing with an armored brigade combat team from the 1st Cavalry Division showed an 80% reduction in equipment inventory time. Through theOperational Readiness Program, OIB artisans are embedding with units to provide hands-on maintenance assistance and training, with plans for expansion.

Despite these gains, Mohan issued a warning about a persistent challenge with delinquent repair part deliveries from industry partners.

“Give us the parts we ordered, our Soldiers need them. If not, give us access to the tech data. If you won’t give us the data, we’re going to reverse-engineer it and build it ourselves because our Soldiers are demanding that.”

Also to address these challenges, the Army continues to make strides in advanced manufacturing. Mohan highlighted new capabilities across the OIB, including carbon fiber printing, laser powder bed fusion metal printing, 3D‑printed wiring harnesses and microelectronics printing.

He said that AMC is building a network of organic, commercial and academic partners to accelerate these efforts. As part of that expansion, the Army recently awarded a contract to construct a first‑of‑its‑kind advanced manufacturing facility at Red River Army Depot, Texas.

AMC continues to unencumber Soldiers from the baggage of the past by evolving its excess removal strategy into the Equipment Redistribution and Divestiture Sites. Since the ERDS effort began in November, these sites have processed over 35,000 major end items and 65,000 repair parts.

Mohan also underscored the Army’s urgent need to modernize its depots, arsenals and ammunition plants. He pointed to the 15‑year OIB modernization plan, which is investing hundreds of millions of dollars to upgrade facilities and equipment, but noted that deeper partnerships are essential to move at the speed of innovation.

“The Army is actively seeking creative financial models, from joint ventures to long‑term leases, that supplement traditional government funding,” Mohan said. The goal, he added, is to create self‑sustaining ventures where the Army serves as a stable, long‑term customer.

AMC also continues to improve the Soldier experience with initiatives like the Soldier Equipment and Asset Management system, or SEAM, which allows users to track, order and manage their equipment digitally.

Mohan also highlighted the opening of 42 Bistro, the Army’s first campus‑style dining venue at Fort Hood, Texas, which has doubled its daily meal service. Additional locations are planned for Fort Carson, Colorado, and other installations, including overseas sites.

The Army recently opened its first 3D‑printed barracks at Fort Bliss, Texas. Mohan said the capability is now expanding to Fort Polk, Louisiana, where the Army is building the Rotational Unit Billeting Area with 3D‑printing technology, a solution he called “viable, innovative and time‑saving.” The project will provide temporary living quarters for Soldiers during training rotations.

Mohan closed by emphasizing the need for continued collaboration and innovation.

“We need your help to drive us further and faster into the future. As our Army undergoes continuous transformation, so too will our sustainment enterprise and we have to move faster.”

He challenged industry partners to break from traditional approaches.

“Break out of the status quo of how we’ve always worked together,” Mohan said. “Bring us those innovative technologies and ideas. Our Soldiers demand it. Together, we can drive the innovation that will enhance readiness and secure our nation’s future.”