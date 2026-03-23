Army Honors 1st Lt. Blake Mitchell as 2026 Intelligence Officer of the Year

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FORT SHAFTER, Hawaii— Under the steady glow of screens and the pressure of time-sensitive decisions, 1st Lt. Blake Mitchell has built a reputation for delivering clarity in complex environments. That commitment to mission and Soldiers has earned him recognition as the Army’s Best Intelligence Officer for 2026.

The annual award recognizes exceptional military intelligence officers across the force who demonstrate excellence in analysis, leadership and operational impact. For Mitchell, assigned to the8th Military Police Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command the honor demonstrates not only individual performance, but the collective strength of the team he leads.

“This recognition is truly a reflection of the team I have the privilege to work with every day,” Mitchell said. “Intelligence is never a one-person effort, it’s built on trust, collaboration and a shared commitment to the mission.”

As a graduate of theUnited States Military Academy, Mitchell commissioned into the Military Intelligence branch in 2023. After completing the Military Intelligence Basic Officer Leader Course, he served in South Korea before moving to Hawaii to join the brigade.

Mitchell said his decision to pursue military intelligence stemmed from a desire to solve complex problems and contribute at multiple levels of warfare.

“I’ve always been interested in analyzing strategic, operational and tactical environments and creating a concise narrative from complex problems,” he said. “That challenge is what motivates me.”

During recent operations, Mitchell synchronized intelligence efforts that directly supported command decision-making across the Indo-Pacific, ensuring leaders had timely, accurate information.

“Our job is to provide commanders with clarity in uncertain environments,” Mitchell said. “If we can help them make informed decisions faster, then we’ve done our job.”

One example came during a planned multinational exercise in Bangladesh. As unrest escalated shortly before deployment, Mitchell and his team assessed the situation and provided intelligence that informed senior leaders’ decisions.

“The intelligence we provided directly impacted a large-scale joint exercise and helped keep Soldiers out of danger,” he said.

Leaders say Mitchell’s effectiveness stems not only from technical skill, but from how he leads his team. Capt. Holden Diller, his immediate supervisor, said Mitchell’s work ethic and professionalism set him apart.

“He completes any task with a high degree of enthusiasm and professionalism, and his positive attitude keeps morale high,” Diller said.

Mitchell emphasizes mentorship and building confident teams, an approach Diller said is evident in how he leads from the front.

“He rolls up his sleeves and works alongside his Soldiers or takes the time to make sure they understand the mission,” Diller said.

“Taking care of Soldiers and developing their confidence is my top priority,” Mitchell said. “When they understand the ‘why,’ they perform at a much higher level.”

That focus on people and preparation has proven critical in high-pressure environments. Mitchell said adaptability and trust are essential when facing uncertainty, a trait his leadership highlighted.

“He maintains his composure and asks the right questions to provide clear guidance,” Diller said.

“Every mission comes with uncertainty,” Mitchell said. “Learning to adapt quickly, trust your training, and your team is what makes the difference.”

Mitchell described being selected for the award as both humbling and motivating.

“It’s a huge honor personally and professionally,” he said. “It’s rewarding to see the preparation and training come together.”

Despite the recognition, he remains focused on continued growth and the evolving nature of the intelligence field.

“Threats are constantly changing, and we have to stay ahead,” he said. “That means staying informed, continuing to learn and constantly refining how we support the mission.”

For Mitchell, service in the Army is rooted in purpose and teamwork.

“I grew up wanting to be part of a team and serve something bigger than myself,” he said. “The Army gave me that opportunity.”

As the Army continues to operate in an increasingly complex global environment, leaders like Mitchell remain at the forefront, giving commanders the clarity needed to act decisively while building cohesive, capable teams.