Back Home with a New Vision

Photo By MarQuan Stith | New Recruit ABHAN Mikah Escobedo alongside HM2 Kaitlyn Aviles, stepped back onto familiar ground in Jacksonville, North Carolina, to help with recruting. see less | View Image Page

Photo By MarQuan Stith | New Recruit ABHAN Mikah Escobedo alongside HM2 Kaitlyn Aviles, stepped back onto...... read more read more

Jacksonville N.C.- Just weeks after graduating from basic training, ABHAN Mikah Escobedo stepped back onto familiar ground in Jacksonville, North Carolina, but this time, everything felt different.

Fresh out of boot camp with a new sense of confidence and purpose, Escobedo returned home not just to visit family, but to give back to HM2 Kaitlyn Aviles, the recruiter who helped change his life. Dressed sharply in his Navy uniform, he walked on the grounds of Jacksonville High School, which is 30 minutes from his hometown of Swansboro, N.C.

“I used to ride through this town trying to figure it all out,” Escobedo said. “Now I’ve got direction, discipline, and a career ahead of me.”

Standing beside his recruiter from Navy Talent Acquisition Group Carolina, Escobedo spoke to groups of students throughout the day, sharing his experience from boot camp, the early mornings, the physical challenges, and the mental toughness it took to make it through.

But more than that, he spoke about growth.

“Boot camp pushes you, no doubt,” he told a group of seniors. “But it also builds you up. You come out stronger, more focused, and ready for what’s next.”

Students listened closely as someone not much older than them described life just on the other side of graduation. For many, his story made the idea of joining the Navy feel real and attainable.

HM2 Aviles watched with pride as Escobedo connected with students in a way no brochure or presentation could.

“This is what it’s all about,” said HM2 Aviles. “They see someone who was just in their shoes and now he’s out there making it happen.”

Throughout the visit, Escobedo helped answer questions, demonstrated basic drills, and encouraged students to consider opportunities they may not have thought about before. His presence added authenticity to the message and proof that the journey was possible.

“Coming back here in uniform, it means a lot,” he said. “If I can help even one person take that first step like I did, it’s worth it.”

For the students at Jacksonville High School, it wasn’t just another presentation, it was a glimpse into their future. And for ABHAN Escobedo, it was a full-circle moment returning home not just as a graduate, but as a Sailor ready to inspire the next generation.