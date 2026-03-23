Photo By Curtis Hill | Graduates from the Division Officer Leadership Course hosted by Navy Medicine...... read more read more Photo By Curtis Hill | Graduates from the Division Officer Leadership Course hosted by Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Camp Pendleton pose with the course leaders, Cmdr. Catalina Coronado, the previous department head for NMRTC Camp Pendleton staff education and training, and Lt. Cmdr. Roberta Orozco, the current department head for NMRTC Camp Pendleton staff education and training, outside the west entrance to Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton on March 27, 2026. According to the Navy Medicine website, “DIVOLC is a service school requirement for O-1 through O-3 medical department officers who graduated from Officer Development School after January 2018.” see less | View Image Page

NMRTC Camp Pendleton graduates 19 from Division Officer Leadership Course Your browser does not support the audio element.

Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Camp Pendleton graduated 19 junior officers from the Division Officer Leadership Course held at Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton from March 23-27, 2026.



According to the Navy Medicine website, “DIVOLC is a service school requirement for O-1 through O-3 medical department officers who graduated from Officer Development School after January 2018.”



The weeklong course was led by Cmdr. Catalina Coronado, the previous NMRTC Camp Pendleton staff education and training department head, and Lt. Cmdr. Roberta Orozco, the current NMRTC Camp Pendleton staff education and training department head.



The course is offered in three locations across Navy Medicine, with San Diego being one of the three.



Participants in the course included junior officers from the Medical Service Corps, Medical Corps, Nurse Corps, and Dental Corps across Southern California to include members from the following commands: NMRTC Camp Pendleton; Expeditionary Medical Facility 150 Alpha; Expeditionary Medical Unit 7; NHCP, Naval Medical Center San Diego; EMF 150 Bravo; 1st Dental Battalion; and 1st Medical Battalion.



The course was a valuable experience for those participating.



“This course was expertly run and closed gaps in questions from my enlisted to officer career, such as record management,” said Lt. j.g. Kaysha Honeycutt, the division officer for operations management at NMRTC Camp Pendleton. “There were engaging group discussions that helped prepare the students for future situations they may be met with as a division officer in the Navy.”



One aspect mentioned by multiple participants as significantly beneficial was the group discussions.



“Great discussions were had, especially amongst those in the course, giving us yet more perspectives of various leadership styles,” said Lt. Anthony Westerman, command chaplain for EMF 150 Alpha.



Graduating were Lt. Dustin Bartell, Lt. Parker Beatty, Lt. Taylor Chen, Lt. Patrick Conejo, Lt. Janice Darko, Lt. Aaron Lyon, Lt. Benjamin Makus, Lt. Anne Neuweiler, Lt. Gildas Noumen, Lt. Bwabwa Tchombela, Lt. Anthony Westerman, Lt. Robert Williamson, Lt. j.g. Eunice Appiah, Lt. j.g. Kaysha Honeycutt, Lt. j.g. Candice Jepma, Lt. j.g. Adam Rives, Lt. j.g. David Rojas, Lt. j.g. Janeane Rosario, and Ens. Kianna Montemayor.