USS Michael Monsoor (DDG 1001) holds change of command Your browser does not support the audio element.

SAN DIEGO – Capt. Hiram Andreu relieved Capt. Matthew Smidt as commanding officer of Zumwalt-class destroyer USS Michael Monsoor (DDG 1001) during a change of command ceremony aboard the ship, March 30.



Rear Adm. Jay Clark, commander of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 1, presided over the ceremony held pierside at Naval Base San Diego.



“Under Capt. Smidt’s leadership, USS Michael Monsoor has compiled an extraordinary record of achievement; he led this ship with vision, rigor, and high standards,” said Clark. “Capt. Andreu assumes command of a remarkable warship with a strong crew, a proud identity, and a demanding future; I have every confidence that under his leadership, USS Michael Monsoor will continue to excel.”



Under Smidt’s leadership, the crew of Michael Monsoor conducted its combat system activation and completed a successful maiden deployment to the U.S. 3rd and 7th Fleet areas of operations, promoting a free and open Indo-Pacific.



“It has been the greatest honor of my career to lead the dedicated and resilient crew of Michael Monsoor,” said Smidt. “I am incredibly proud of all they have accomplished and have no doubt they will continue to excel under Capt. Andreu's strong leadership.”



Andreu, a native of Fajardo, Puerto Rico, is a graduate of Saint Leo University and the U.S. Naval War College. His previous tours include executive officer of USS Philippine Sea (CG 58) and commanding officer of USS St. Louis (LCS 19) and USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul (LCS 21). He also served as operations officer for “Flotilla de Superficie” Armada Republica de Colombia and as the Central Gulf Strategic Planner for U.S. Central Command.



“I am truly humbled and honored to assume command of this incredible warship, and I am grateful for the opportunity to lead such a remarkable team,” said Andreu. “I look forward to continuing the legacy of excellence that Capt. Smidt has established and ensuring this ship remains ready to execute any mission.”



The ship is named for Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Monsoor, a Navy SEAL who was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor for sacrificing his life to save his fellow SEALs in Ramadi, Iraq, Sept. 29, 2006. Today, the ship and its crew honor his legacy of courage and unwavering dedication, embodying the motto “I Will Defend.”



Michael Monsoor was commissioned Jan. 26, 2019, at Naval Air Station North Island, California. The 16,000-ton ship is 610 feet in length, with a beam of 87 feet and a navigational draft of 27 feet. It can sail at speeds of over 30 knots.



CSG-1 includes flagship USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 2, guided-missile cruiser USS Cape St. George (CG 71), the Zumwalt class DDG USS Michael Monsoor (DDG-1001), the Flight III DDG USS Jack H. Lucas (DDG-125) and the guided-missile destroyers of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 1.



An integral part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet leads naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides the realistic, relevant training necessary to execute the U.S. Navy's role across the full spectrum of military operations. U.S. 3rd Fleet works together with allies and partners to advance freedom of navigation, the rule of law and other principles that underpin security for the Indo-Pacific region.



For more news from U.S. 3rd Fleet, visit [https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/COM-US3rdFleet](https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/COM-US3rdFleet).

For more news from CSG-1, visit [http://www.dvidshub.net/unit/CSG1](http://www.dvidshub.net/unit/CSG1).