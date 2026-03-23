Fort Meade Housing Survey Drives Renovations, Improvements for Service Members and Families

Photo By Gloriann Martin | Renovations, including the installation of new hard-surface flooring, are underway in Fort George G. Meade housing, March 30, 2026. These upgrades are a direct result of feedback from previous Army Housing Satisfaction Surveys, which help leaders prioritize improvements for Service Members and their Families. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Gloriann Martin | Renovations, including the installation of new hard-surface flooring, are underway in...... read more read more

FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md. – At Fort Meade, the voices of Service Members and their Families are shaping real, visible change – one survey at a time.

Each year, residents across the installation are invited to take part in the Army Housing Satisfaction Survey. According to Fort Meade’s Housing Chief Aimee Stafford, those responses are far more than routine feedback. They directly guide where time, money, and effort are invested in the years that follow.

"There are some things we’re continuing with, roadwork, sidewalk work, playgrounds,” Stafford said, noting that outdoor infrastructure consistently ranks among residents’ top priorities. But the most significant changes are happening inside the installation's homes.

Feedback from last year’s survey highlighted a clear theme: while residents appreciate the services provided by Corvias, many homes need modernization. In response, Fort Meade is expanding its renovation efforts in a major way. Over the next several years, more than 900 homes will receive upgrades directly tied to resident input. Improvements include replacing carpet with hard flooring, installing more durable countertops, and making other updates designed to improve both functionality and comfort.

“These are things people asked for,” Stafford explained. “They make the house not only more appealing, but easier for our residents to use.”

Survey responses are also driving changes in the barracks. Based on Service Member feedback, leaders are continuing work on HVAC systems and making upgrades to paint and flooring. Even less visible fixes, like improvements to cold water lines, are underway to reduce issues like leaks and improve long-term reliability.

These changes are why leaders at Fort Meade are urging all residents to take part in this year’s survey. Each response helps prioritize future investments, whether it’s safer sidewalks, updated living spaces, or critical infrastructure improvements behind the scenes. While last year’s feedback is already shaping housing priorities across the installation, this year’s survey is the next opportunity to shape what comes next.

This year’s survey runs through May 1. If you have not received an email link, contact your neighborhood housing center.