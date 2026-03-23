George H. W. Bush Carrier Strike Group Departs for Deployment

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Derek Cole | NAVAL STATION NORFOLK (March 31, 2026) A Navy spouse gestures towards a Sailor assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), the flagship of the George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group, man the rails as the ship departs Naval Station Norfolk to begin operations in support of its scheduled deployment, March 31, 2026. More than 5,000 personnel are assigned to the George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group provides combatant commanders and America’s civilian leaders increased capacity to underpin American security and economic prosperity, deter adversaries, and project power on a global scale through sustained operations at sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Derek Cole) see less | View Image Page

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NORFOLK, Va. — The George H. W. Bush Carrier Strike Group (GHWBCSG) departed Norfolk for a regularly scheduled deployment, March 31, 2026.

“I am proud of every single member of this Strike Group. Our Sailors are ready and able to do the nation’s bidding,” said Rear Adm. Alexis T. Walker, commander, Carrier Strike Group Ten, embarked with the GHWBCSG.

GHWBCSG deploying ships consists of the flagship USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) and three Arleigh Burke-class destroyers: USS Ross (DDG 71), homeported in Norfolk, Va; USS Donald Cook (DDG 75) and USS Mason (DDG 87) homeported in Mayport, Fla. Mason is the GHWBCSG Air and Missile Defense Commander.

“The crew embodies our ship’s motto 'Freedom at Work,'" said Capt. Bibeau, commanding officer of George H. W. Bush. “Our Sailors are exceptionally trained, highly motivated, ready to accomplish any assigned mission, and well poised to defeat any threat while deployed.”

Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7 embarked on George H. W. Bush consists of nine aircraft squadrons: Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 83, “Rampagers,” Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 103, “Jolly Rogers,” Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 105, “Gunslingers,” Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 131, “Wildcats,” Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 140, “Patriots,” Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 116, “Sun Kings,” Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5, “Nightdippers,” Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46, “Grandmasters,” and Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron (VRM) 40, “Mighty Bison.”

GHWBCSG last deployed from August 2022 to April 2023 and spent the entirety of its deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe–U.S. Naval Forces Africa area of operations. While in the Mediterranean, the ship participated in and supported a multitude of multinational exercises to increase NATO capability and deter aggression in the region.

To access latest news and content on the George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group, visit: https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/C2F; https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/CVN77; https://www.c2f.usff.navy.mil/csg10/.