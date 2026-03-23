Q&A: Getting services through TRICARE’s Extended Care Health Option

Photo By Jackson Luck | ECHO benefits include extra treatment, services, and more... read more read more

Military families can have a wide range of needs—and TRICARE has special programs to serve them. One of these programs is the Extended Care Health Option. ECHO is available to eligible active duty family members with special needs. It offers health care benefits beyond what other TRICARE plans offer.

“There isn’t a one-size-fits-all solution to health care. Because of this, TRICARE has programs to make sure our military families get the care they need,” said Valerie Palmer, senior program analyst, TRICARE Health Plan Policy & Programs, at the Defense Health Agency. “ECHO supports active duty family members with special needs and provides respite care for their caregivers.”

ECHO benefits include extra treatment, services, and more. Here are some key facts about: · Eligibility · Enrollment · Benefits · Costs

Q: Who qualifies for ECHO? A: There are specific conditions that determine whether a family member qualifies for ECHO coverage. Some examples of qualifying conditions include: · Autism Spectrum Disorder · Moderate to severe intellectual disability · Serious physical disability · Multiple disabilities affecting separate body systems

The ADFM with a qualifying condition must also be enrolled in one of the following TRICARE health plans to qualify for ECHO: · TRICARE Prime · TRICARE Select · US Family Health Plan · TRICARE Prime Overseas · TRICARE Select Overseas

Q: How do I enroll my family member in ECHO? A: Active duty service members with family members who need ECHO benefits must sign up for their service’s Exceptional Family Member Program (unless waived in specific situations). You must also register for ECHO with your TRICARE regional contractor.

There’s no retroactive registration. This means you have to get pre-authorization from your regional contractor for all ECHO services.

Q: What does ECHO cover? A: Some of the covered products and services include: · Durable medical equipment · Assistive services, like an interpreter or translator · Rehabilitative services · Respite care for the primary caregiver · Training in special education and assistive technology devices

Q: What is the ECHO Home Health Care benefit? A: ECHO Home Health Care may cover the following services when they’re provided by a TRICARE-authorized home health agency in your home: · Skilled nursing care from a registered nurse, or by a licensed or vocational nurse under direct supervision of a registered nurse · Services provided by a home health aide under direct supervision of a registered nurse · Physical therapy, occupational therapy, and speech-language pathology services · Medical social services under the direction of a physician · Teaching and training activities · Medical supplies

This benefit is available to ECHO-registered beneficiaries who meet certain criteria, including being homebound. It’s only available in: · The U.S. · Guam · Puerto Rico · The U.S. Virgin Islands

Want to learn more about the eligibility criteria and benefits? Visit ECHO Home Health Care.

Q: What are ECHO costs? A: There are no enrollment fees for ECHO. But you do have monthly copayments for the months you use ECHO benefits. You pay monthly copayments based on the sponsor’s pay grade. These range from $25 to $250.

The coverage limit for all ECHO benefits combined is $36,000 per family member, per calendar year. This coverage limit excludes the ECHO Home Health Care benefit.

Q: How do I learn more? A: Your regional contractor can provide further help if you have questions about ECHO enrollment, benefits, or costs.