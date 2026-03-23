Goodfellow Update 2026

SAN ANGELO, Texas- The San Angelo Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual 17th Training Wing update luncheon at the McNease Convention Center, San Angelo, Texas, March 24. The luncheon brings together community leaders and Goodfellow members to discuss the installation’s impact and future direction. U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew Norton, 17th Training Wing commander, was joined on stage by J.R. Orlando, 17TRW public affairs chief. The two held a fireside chat, speaking about the wing’s mission and its contribution to national security, highlighting Goodfellow’s role in training intelligence and firefighting professionals in support of the joint force. “Goodfellow’s mission directly supports our homeland defense,” said Col. Norton, “Your partnership is vital to that mission by supporting our service members and their families. You are helping us fulfill our sacred duty to our community, our nation and the American way of life. What I'd ask is for your continued support for our service members, and honestly, nobody does that better than San Angelo.” Norton emphasized the importance of preparing Airmen through realistic training that pushes students beyond the classroom. “A win for us is graduating a critical thinker who’s ready to adapt and lead under pressure,” Norton said. He highlighted efforts to modernize training through immersive environments that simulate real-world operations. This shift builds on expeditionary skills introduced during basic military training, such as Pacer Forge. Goodfellow’s Bracer Forge is a training initiative that regularly tests trainees’ mental and physical readiness as well as adaptability. He also discussed ongoing investments in infrastructure and quality of life. Some of these include the improvement of the Goodfellow Fire Department dormitories and the construction of a new visitor control center at the South Gate. The annual luncheon update provides an opportunity for military leaders and community partners to connect and speak about current and future plans. Events such as this continue to reinforce the strong relationship between Goodfellow Air Force Base and the San Angelo community, which is a key factor in maintaining readiness and resilience for the 17th Training Wing.