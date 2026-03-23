Path to Prosperity: Fort Knox finance specialist says ‘get ready’ for big transformation in 2026

Photo By Eric Pilgrim | Financial Readiness counselor Dwan Payne encourages readers to embrace technology and finance trends like no tax on tips and no tax on overtime to strengthen their accounts. see less | View Image Page

FORT KNOX, Ky. — As we move through 2026, it’s already clear we need to be ready for some big changes coming in the world of personal finance. The financial landscape is signaling a period of significant transformation. Last year, the focus was on clean energy, investing and climate initiatives. This year, the focus is shifting to technology and is largely driven by the rapid advancements in artificial intelligence. These advancements include how AI will transform the way we spend, save and manage money. The financial world is moving faster than most of us can keep up with. The surge in AI and its ability to transform productivity, expand markets and develop new services presents unique opportunities and emerging risks that will require strategic adjustments, allowing better control over our financial future.

How the 2026 financial trends affect you:

· Budget and spending:Life is likely to remain expensive. Expect to see continued high prices for groceries, gas and housing, with home prices predicted to rise another 4%. This means you might find yourself becoming more price-conscious, looking for deals, and even switching brands to save money. To get a better handle on spending, more people are expected to use cashfor everyday nonessential purchases.

· Job and income:The job market is expected to slow down. Unemployment may rise, making job security a bigger concern for many. On the bright side, some people might see an increase in their income due to changes in how tips and overtime are calculated under a new act.

· Savings and investments:If you have money to save, you'll find good options inshort-term, safer investments. Think about looking intohigh-yield savings accounts, money markets and CDs, which are expected to offer attractive returns.

· Managing debt:With interest rates expected to average 19.4%, carrying a credit card balance from month to month will become even more expensive. Because of this,personal loansmight become a more popular choice by consolidating debt at a lower rate. Additionally, new income-based repayment options are being considered forstudent loans, which could provide relief for many.

· Using AI for finances:Look for new or updated apps and banking tools that use AI to help you manage your finances. These tools will make it easier than ever totrack your expenses automatically, spot areas where you can save, and get a clearer picture of your cash flow.

While the rapid pace of changes may feel a bit overwhelming, opportunities abound for consumers and businesses who are brave enough to embrace them. Technology offers us a chance to better diversify our investments while hedging against consumer risk. Why not capitalize on these transformative trends today?

For financial questions and advice on keeping up with consumer trends, call 502-624-5989 to make an appointment with an Army Community Service financial counselor.

------------------------------------------------------------------

Editor’s Note: We are starting a new financial readiness series with a new author, although she’s not new. Each month around mid-month, Dwan Payne will lead us on the Path to Prosperity.