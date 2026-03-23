Weapons Qualifications and Leadership Evaluations are Completed at WHFRTC

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Collin Sissom of the 103rd Brigade Support Battalion, 38th Infantry Division Artillery, completes M4 rifle qualification at the Wendell H. Ford Regional Training Center in Greenville, March 20, 2026. Soldiers of the 103rd BSB conducted weapons qualifications, leader evaluations, and tested logistical capabilities throughout the weekend to ensure the unit's continued readiness. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Haven McKenney) see less | View Image Page

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Collin Sissom of the 103rd Brigade Support Battalion, 38th Infantry...... read more read more

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GREENVILLE, Ky. – Soldiers of the 103rd Brigade Support Battalion (BSB) from Harrodsburg honed their foundational skills during their training at Wendell H. Ford Regional Training Center, March 20–21.

The battalion focused its efforts on maintaining the unit’s overall readiness through a series of demanding exercises.

“This weekend we had our Soldiers qualify on their rifles, pistols, and crew-served weapons,” said U.S. Army 1st Lt. Emily O’Conner, the battalion’s personnel officer. “Staying qualified and skilled at shooting is a basic soldiering task that improves our unit readiness.”

Sixty-seven Soldiers qualified on the M4 carbine, M17 pistol, and crew-served weapons throughout the weekend. Weapons qualification remains a fundamental soldiering task and is critical to ensuring operational effectiveness and lethality.

“We completed our officer evaluation reports, as well as our non-commissioned officer evaluation reports this weekend, which let us evaluate leaders in the organization and guide their development,” she said.

The training also provided a crucial test of the battalion’s logistical capabilities, with Soldiers successfully managing supply, maintenance, and distribution operations under demanding conditions.

“It's this behind-the-scenes work that truly enables the rest of the units we train to support focus on warfighting tasks,” said O’Conner. “I’m grateful for the hard work of our Soldiers; their dedication to mastering these essential support roles is the foundation of our success."

The training reinforced that mastering fundamentals is the foundation of readiness. The successful execution of logistics, maintenance, and range operations was a result of a shared commitment to excellence from every Soldier. This shared dedication to the basics ensures the 103rd BSB remains a ready, lethal, and prepared force, capable of meeting missions at home and abroad.