Courtesy Photo | The Scranton Army Ammunition Plant's Jason Shradnick was among 12 individuals named as...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The Scranton Army Ammunition Plant's Jason Shradnick was among 12 individuals named as an Army Materiel Command Employee of the Quarter for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025. see less | View Image Page

SCAAP’s Shradnick receives recognition from Army Material Command Your browser does not support the audio element.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Jason Shradnick appreciates being recognized for the work he puts in at the Scranton Army Ammunition Plant in Pennsylvania.



However, Shradnick doesn’t like to take individual credit when he receives awards.



Shradnick was among 12 individuals named as an Army Materiel Command Employee of the Quarter for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025.



“It’s a team effort. My job is pretty easy, and it’s because everybody who works at Scranton does their job well,” said Shradnick, SCAAP’s deputy commander’s representative. “I appreciate the recognition, and it’s an honor.



“I always feel like I’m just doing my job, that I don’t need recognition for that, but I do appreciate it,” he added. “I’m happy at Scranton. I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else. The people and the mission are important.”



Shradnick, a 20-year Army Veteran, has been employed at SCAAP since 2011, and he’s held his current role for four years. Shradnick plays a key part in executing directives for the SCAAP’s daily operations. He integrates the plant's complex activities and applies his expertise as a security strategist to ensure the continuous, secure operation of this vital defense production facility.



“Jason’s ability to align stakeholders, drive accountability, manage risk, and deliver measurable outcomes exemplifies a leadership style rooted in clarity, strategic foresight, and a relentless commitment to excellence. His approach not only accelerates progress but also builds trust, fosters collaboration, and ensures that complex initiatives translate into tangible results,” said Rich Hansen, SCAAP’s commander’s representative. “Jason communicates with purpose and empowers others to operate with confidence and precision.”



Shradnick sets a standard of excellence through proactive coordination, rigorous attention to detail, and alignment with Army priorities.



“Jason drove our preparation for the Army’s Real Property Accountability Assessment by coordinating weekly cross‑functional meetings, leading focused facility inspections, and working with the property specialist and contractor team to verify equipment and correct property records.” Hansen said. “Jason’s disciplined approach was the catalyst in SCAAP achieving the Army-mandated 60% audit readiness by the end of FY25, strengthening property completeness, supporting the Army's material-downgrade objective, and safeguarding both mission readiness and organizational capability.”