Beyond the Field: NFL Super Bowl Champion, Vince Wilfork, Tours MCBH

MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAIʻI - Vince Wilfork, a former National Football League player for the New England Patriots and Houston Texans visited Marine Corps Base Hawaiʻi (MCBH) on Feb. 10, 2026, to engage with Marines and gain a firsthand understanding of their experiences serving on base as an incoming USO ambassador. During his visit, Wilfork met with Marines at Marine Aerial Refuel Transport Squadron 153 (VMGR-153) and Marine Wing Support Squadron 174 (MWSS-174), 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, where he learned about their roles and expressed appreciation for their continued service.

Wilfork first met with Col. Jeremy Beaven, the commanding officer of MCBH, and Sgt. Maj. Adan Moreno, sergeant major of MCBH, where they discussed the unique experience of Marines in Hawaii, including the demands of serving in the Indo-Pacific, and the distance many service members may face while away from their families. During their discussion, Wilfork emphasized how important the visit is for him and how he is committed to providing continued support, purpose and belonging to service members.

“Until you see it firsthand … and see these service members, that's when it really hits you,” said Wilfork. “Everything they do to sacrifice and dedicate their lives for our freedom, in a place that's far away from everybody they know — they're the true patriots.”

As Wilfork continued his visit on base, he made his way to the workspaces of VMGR-153, conversing with Marines in different sections and thanking them for their continued service. Conversations throughout were met with smiles and laughter as they spoke with Wilfork about teamwork and shared experiences related to football and camaraderie within the Marine Corps, creating an understanding of the foundation of teamwork.

"You have no idea what you mean to all of us," said Wilfork as he looked around at the Marines in the room. "We [civilians] look at you as the heroes. You get up and do your jobs without question to keep us safe. Thank you from the bottom of my heart."

While touring VMGR-153 facilities, Wilfork climbed inside a KC-130J Super Hercules aircraft where he continued to engage with Marines, ask questions, and learn more about their specific roles.

He later visited the Marines of MWSS-174, where he toured the hangar and learned about daily aviation operations. Marines briefed him on the squadron's role in providing support to the aircrafts and aircrews. During the visit he viewed a P-19R Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting vehicle and a Medium Tactical Vehicle Replacement section, gaining insight on their capabilities.

As an incoming USO ambassador, Wilfork's visit went beyond the equipment, vehicles, and aircraft. Through conversations, he met the Marines behind the mission and gained a new perspective, allowing him to reinforce his commitment to supporting service member in any clime and place.