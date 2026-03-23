MCBH Hosts Makahiki Closing Ceremony

MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII — U.S. Marines and members of the local community gathered at Pyramid Rock beach, traditionally known as Ku’au, on Marine Corps Base Hawaiʻi (MCBH) for the closing ceremony of Makahiki, a traditional Hawaiian season dedicated to peace, reflection, and preparation for the year ahead on February 14, 2026.

Kaluhiwa explained that Makahiki was traditionally a time for communities to gather, resolve issues, and prepare for what lay ahead. “Traditionally, the men would plan for war,” she said. “They would also gather together to discuss issues and concerns, and how to best solve them, while women traditionally held their own private ceremonies by the ocean.”

The ceremony marked the end of Makahiki and is characterized by celebration, giving thanks, and play. “The opening occurs in November and lasts until February,” said Kristi Kaluhiwa, a community relations specialist at MCBH. “The Makahiki closing ceremony is the finishing of the time of peace and marks the beginning of all planning for the remainder of the year, lasting until October.”

Kaluhiwa emphasized that building relationships between the installation and the local community helps service members better understand cultural practices connected to the land. “Anytime you go to somebody’s house, you always respect what their rules are,” she said. “The only way you’re going to find out what the cultural practices are is to be involved and to engage to build relationships.” Ceremonies like Makahiki are an opportunity for Marines and Sailors stationed at the base to connect with community members and learn more about the history and culture of the land.

Mokapu Peninsula, where the base is located, holds deep historical and cultural significance. “Many of the cultural practitioners who led the ceremony are lineal descendants of people who once lived in the Heʻeia community,” Kaluhiwa noted, “with family history or documentation tying them to the area.”

During the ceremony, U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Brian Wolford, commanding general of Marine Corps Installations Pacific, received a traditional offering: a weapon presented as a symbol of respect between warriors. “To present that offering is like an acknowledgment from one warrior to another,” Kaluhiwa said, describing it as a symbol of peace.

Kaluhiwa added that sharing Hawaiian traditions with service members helps those values travel beyond the islands. “The world will look for peace, and when they do, they’ll look to Hawaiʻi,” she said. “You go, you take that with you, and you bring it back to where you’re from, carrying those same characteristics of what aloha is and putting them into practice in your own communities.”