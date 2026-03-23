Sailor Spotlight: CNRH’s security operations officer earns new navy security force insignia

Photo By Chief Petty Officer Jose Jaen | JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii — Ensign Sean Morris, Navy Region Hawaii’s Security Operations Officer, surveys the pier area at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, March 30, 2026. Morris recently earned the Navy Security Force (NSF) qualification, that signifies he is proficient across all Navy security force mission areas at the officer level. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Jose Jaen) see less | View Image Page

We are proud to shine a spotlight onEnsign Sean Morris, Commander Navy Region Hawaii’s Security Operations Officer (N34) hailing from Dallas.

Herecently achieved a significant career milestone by earning the new Navy Security Force (NSF) insignia. “Ensign Morris's attainment of the Navy Security Force insignia is indicative of his profound dedication and commitment, positioning him as a future leader within the specialized field of Navy Security Force operations,” said Mark Mentikov, Navy Region Hawaii Operations department head.

The U.S. Navy launched the qualification program in April 2022 to recognize the exceptional skill and deep knowledge of Sailors in the NSF community. For Navy security personnel, the insignia represents a critical pathway to gain advanced credentials in their fieldacross 10 different mission areas.

The journey to earning this honor is not for the faint of heart. It demands an intensive,45-week commitment to the NSF Personnel Qualification Standard (PQS), culminating in a rigorous written exam and a challenging oral board designed to test the Sailor's knowledge and expertise.

Reflecting on his experience, Morris offers powerful advice for those aspiring to follow his example. "Treat the PQS as your study bible," he advises, emphasizing the exams pull directly from its pages. He also stresses that rote memorization isn't enough.

"Seek deeper understanding," said the 14-year Navy veteran. "The oral board will test your in-depth understanding with scenario-based questions. Understand the 'why' behind each procedure and instruction." Finally, he highlighted the importance of being an expert in the governing doctrines. "Know your references,” he said. “Being able to cite specific instructions and manuals during your oral board demonstrates a superior level of knowledge."

Navy Region Hawaii oversees all shore-based operations, quality of life programs, and environmental responsibilities to support the readiness of the fleet, warfighters and the U.S. Navy’s mission in the Pacific.