I MEF launches Operation Clean Sweep IV to improve barracks habitability

Photo By Lance Cpl. Yoselin Isidoro | U.S. Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Tyler Dickerson, a steelworker with Amphibious Construction Battalion 1, measures out drywall for repairs in support of Operation Clean Sweep II at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, April 9, 2025. Part of the larger Barracks 360 Reset initiative, OCS II builds upon the success of the first iteration by sustaining improved barracks conditions and further transforming I MEF’s organizational culture by reinvesting our time, resources, training and efforts into the barracks. Dickerson is a native of Arizona. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Yoselin Isidoro) see less | View Image Page

MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. – I Marine Expeditionary Force and Marine Corps Installations West-Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton launched Operation Clean Sweep IV today, continuing a focused effort to improve barracks conditions and strengthen operational readiness.

OCS IV is part of the I MEF / MCI-West Barracks 360 Reset initiative and supports the Commandant of the Marine Corps’ broader Barracks 2030 effort to improve unaccompanied housing across the force. The operation focuses on resident empowerment, leadership engagement and measurable, proactive maintenance.

Barracks 360 Reset began in 2024 with recurring standdowns to surge maintenance and self-help support. The first iteration at Camp Pendleton ran Oct. 16-30, 2024, addressing deferred work through both self-help and contracted support. OCS II followed March 24-April 11, 2025, expanding training while broadening resources to additional bases. OCS III ran Sept. 15-26, 2025, and continued expanding these efforts to Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms and Marine Corps air stations Miramar and Yuma.

I MEF and MCI-West continue Barracks 360 Reset efforts to improve living conditions and operational readiness through enhanced command oversight, maintenance backlog reduction and resident engagement.

Media interested in more information on Operation Clean Sweep IV, or the larger Barracks 360 Reset initiative, should contact the I MEF Communication Strategy and Operations office at imef_commstrat@usmc.mil or (760) 763-7047.

For more information, photos, videos and stories about the Barracks 360 Reset initiative, please visit: https://www.dvidshub.net/feature/Barracks360Reset.