NORAD color guard highlights US-Canada partnership at NHL game

Photo By Michael Sparks | A binational color guard composed of U.S. Air Force members assigned to the 601st Air Operations Center and a Royal Canadian Air Force member assigned to Continental U.S. NORAD Region, First Air Force, Air Forces Northern, Air Forces Space presents the colors at a Tampa Bay Lightning game at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, Feb. 25, 2026. The ceremony highlights NORAD’s binational partnership and shared responsibility for the defense of North America. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Michael Sparks | A binational color guard composed of U.S. Air Force members assigned to the 601st Air...... read more read more

TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. – From the ice at Benchmark International Arena, the view was awe-inspiring.

More than 19,000 fans filled the stands, their cheers echoing off the rafters as U.S. and Canadian flags hung motionless above the rink. Standing shoulder to shoulder, members of a binational military color guard listened as the notes of "O Canada" and "The Star-Spangled Banner" marked the start of a night celebrating not just hockey, but a steadfast partnership.

That moment on Feb. 25, 2026, captured the spirit of the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD). The binational color guard featured U.S. Air Force and Royal Canadian Air Force members assigned to the Continental U.S. NORAD Region, headquartered at nearby Tyndall Air Force Base. Their combined formation on the ice was a direct reflection of NORAD’s integrated, daily mission.

“The pregame ceremony is more than a presentation of the colors—it was a visible symbol of how NORAD operates,” said Master Sgt. Hope Herron, the 601st Air Operations Center’s color guard manager. “Not only does this event highlight our team’s precision, professionalism, and partnership on the ice in front of thousands, it highlights the seamless integration of U.S. and Canadian forces to defend North America 24/7/365."

This year’s Tampa Bay Lightning game against the Toronto Maple Leafs marked the eighth time the binational team has had the privilege of presenting the colors at an NHL matchup between a U.S. and a Canadian team. The tradition highlights the shared responsibility and close alliance central to the command's mission.

NORAD is a binational U.S. and Canadian command responsible for aerospace warning, aerospace control, and maritime warning for North America. Within that structure, the 601st Air Operations Center – known as America’s AOC – plans, directs, and assesses air operations, integrating U.S. and Canadian personnel at every level.

For one member of the color guard, the experience was a career first.

"Stepping onto the ice and seeing the lights and the thousands of fans was surreal," said Royal Canadian Air Force Major Ioannis Kolontouros, a first-time participant in the event. "You feel the energy of the crowd, you see both the Canadian and U.S. flags, and it really hits you. It’s a real honor to represent not just my country, but the partnership that exists between our two nations.”

As the final anthem notes faded, the color guard exited the rink, returning to a mission that continues long after the arena lights dim. For NORAD’s integrated team, this powerful moment served as a reminder that the defense of North America is built on trust, cooperation, and two nations standing together.

The 601st Air Operations Center (AOC) is responsible for detecting, deterring, defending, and if necessary, defeating any aviation threat to the citizens of the continental United States and to U.S. critical infrastructure. Fulfilling this critical mission is a task primarily handled by forces from the 101st Air and Space Operations Group.

This Florida Air National Guard unit was officially activated on July 1, 2009, to provide the dedicated manning the 601st AOC requires for its homeland defense operations.